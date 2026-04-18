Bikini-Clad Rita Ora Flashes Toned Abs in Spicy 'Thirst Trap' Photos

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Rita Ora kept it flirty and fun in her latest "thirst trap" photo gallery. The British pop star, 35, dropped some saucy new snapshots on Instagram April 17 where she flaunted her abs and thin frame.

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Rita Ora's Husband Taika Waititi Gushed Over Her Hot Photos

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora sported a skimpy two-piece and flashed her toned abs in several 'thirst trap' photos.

"Further or closer - I can’t decide. Ps why does my finger look like that lol. PPS I haven’t done one of these thirst traps in a while.☺️," she penned alongside the spicy snaps. Her husband, Taika Waititi, even lovingly commented: "Mamma miiiiiaaaaa." Ora's selfies showed off her slim torso and toned arms, also rocking a black bikini and matching shorts.

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Source: @ritaora/Instagram The singer donned a skimpy black bikini for the day.

The "Black Widow" singer hid her face behind her orange iPhone — an accessory that added a nice pop of color to her otherwise black and white look. She also donned a black bandana and wore a simple silver ring for her beach day. Ora and the Jojo Rabbit director, 50, married in 2022 after they began dating a year earlier. The crooner opened up in a candid interview with Women’s Health U.K. last month about her decision to freeze her eggs in her 20s.

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Rita Ora Recently Got Candid About Freezing Her Eggs

Source: MEGA Rita Ora and Taika Waititi tied the knot in 2022.

She told the publication she underwent two rounds of egg freezing at ages 24 and 27 after talking with her doctor. Ora decided to do the process because her mother went through early menopause after having breast cancer treatment. “[Back then] a doctor told me it was a really good time to preserve the best quality [eggs],” Ora said. “It was actually the best advice, because now I’m in my mid-30s and I have a lot of friends really trying to figure it out.” “I’ve been obsessed with longevity and I think it started when my mom wasn’t well, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at a pretty young age, and that subconsciously made me aware of health,” the former X Factor UK judge added.

Rita Ora Loves Being a Stepmom to Taika Waititi's Daughters

Source: MEGA Rita Ora previously opened up about freezing her eggs.