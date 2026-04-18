Bikini-Clad Rita Ora Flashes Toned Abs in Spicy 'Thirst Trap' Photos
April 18 2026, Published 5:46 p.m. ET
Rita Ora kept it flirty and fun in her latest "thirst trap" photo gallery.
The British pop star, 35, dropped some saucy new snapshots on Instagram April 17 where she flaunted her abs and thin frame.
Rita Ora's Husband Taika Waititi Gushed Over Her Hot Photos
"Further or closer - I can’t decide. Ps why does my finger look like that lol. PPS I haven’t done one of these thirst traps in a while.☺️," she penned alongside the spicy snaps.
Her husband, Taika Waititi, even lovingly commented: "Mamma miiiiiaaaaa."
Ora's selfies showed off her slim torso and toned arms, also rocking a black bikini and matching shorts.
The "Black Widow" singer hid her face behind her orange iPhone — an accessory that added a nice pop of color to her otherwise black and white look.
She also donned a black bandana and wore a simple silver ring for her beach day.
Ora and the Jojo Rabbit director, 50, married in 2022 after they began dating a year earlier. The crooner opened up in a candid interview with Women’s Health U.K. last month about her decision to freeze her eggs in her 20s.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rita Ora Recently Got Candid About Freezing Her Eggs
She told the publication she underwent two rounds of egg freezing at ages 24 and 27 after talking with her doctor. Ora decided to do the process because her mother went through early menopause after having breast cancer treatment.
“[Back then] a doctor told me it was a really good time to preserve the best quality [eggs],” Ora said. “It was actually the best advice, because now I’m in my mid-30s and I have a lot of friends really trying to figure it out.”
“I’ve been obsessed with longevity and I think it started when my mom wasn’t well, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at a pretty young age, and that subconsciously made me aware of health,” the former X Factor UK judge added.
Rita Ora Loves Being a Stepmom to Taika Waititi's Daughters
“My mother’s treatment stimulated menopause at an early age for her. So I’m trying to get ahead of it and learn about it," she continued.
While Waititi is already a dad to daughters Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 13, and Matewa Kiritapu, 9, Ora is still holding out hope to have a baby with him one day. “It will just be more of an expansion when the time comes,” Ora said. However, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress also loves being a stepmom.
She explained in a June 2025 episode of the "Begin Again with Davina McCall" podcast that being a stepmother is 'fun" and she "has the best time with them.”
“I'm like the fairy godmother [who] gives them all the sugar and all the ice cream, and then sends them back…” she joked. "I think that's the fun part of being a stepmom, like you can do those naughty things.”