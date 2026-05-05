Rita Ora Sizzles in Skimpy Green Bikini as She Ditches 2026 Met Gala: Photo
May 5 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
Rita Ora ditched glam Met Gala attire in favor of a sultry swim look back at home.
The singer, 35, bared her toned abs in a mint green bikini on Monday, May 4. In a new snap, she tucked her hair underneath a black gingham baseball cap as she took a selfie in the mirror with her orange iPhone.
In another racy snapshot, Ora posed semi-nude in a sheer black bandeau and matching underwear.
Elsewhere in her photo dump, she went braless in a white tank top and sweatpants while strutting down the hallway.
She completed her Instagram carousel with several other random moments as of late, including dinners with friends or a gel manicure.
“More bits and bobs and a martini 🍸,” Ora captioned her post.
Inside the 2026 Met Gala Controversy
In the comments section, fans expressed their excitement over the 10-time Met Gala attendee making an appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art — however, Ora shockingly skipped out on this year’s festivities.
Her decision to miss the event comes amid backlash over Jeff Bezos funding it. Ahead of Monday evening, protestors scattered bottles of urine around the Met, alluding to allegations that his Amazon employees urinate in bottles rather than take bathroom breaks.
"The Met Gala VIP toilet. Installed in honor of Met Gala chair Jeff Bezos. Go ahead, it's good enough for his staff," a sign outside the museum read.
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The stunt was reportedly done by Everyone Hates Elon, a group that also protested at the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building on Sunday, May 3.
"Boycott the Bezos Met Gala," one letter they left read.
It’s unclear where Ora stands on the controversy. The last time she attended the star-studded party was in 2024.
That May, she wrote on Instagram, “Still buzzing from my 10th MET Gala and I’m forever grateful for the unforgettable moments! Thank you @buccellatimilan for the gorgeous jewelry to complete my look! What a dream! Thank you for having me.”
At the 2024 event, Ora stunned in a Marni multicolored, beaded dress with the sides exposed. Her tattoos were on full display, including ink on her hip, back and arms. She complemented her daring attire with a wet, disheveled bob and icy blue eye makeup. The "Praising You" singer walked the red carpet solo and alongside the brand’s creative director, Francesco Risso.