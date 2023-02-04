OK Magazine
Bikinis, Tattoos & More! Rita Ora's Sexiest Thirst Traps: Photos

rita ora sexiest thirst traps pp
Source: @ritaora/instagram
By:

Feb. 4 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Rita Ora has mastered the art of the sexy selfie! The British singer never fails to take to Instagram with a variety of sultry snaps showing off her latest looks! And while Ora has fans swooning over the sexy social media updates, few men are likely to appreciate them more than her new hubby does!

The "Body on Me" artist, 32, who tied the knot with Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi last year, gushed about how artistically inspiring her relationship with the 47-year-old filmmaker has been in a Wednesday, February 1, sit-down on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

"I feel like the journey it took me to get to this point and the past two years, my life has changed so drastically," she shared. "Making a decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is a big decision and so it got me writing again."

"I just really got inspired by love," she continued. "That's what I wrote all my feelings about and it's nice to capture the moment, so I feel like this is more than just music, it's a moment in life for me."

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Ora's best thirst traps.

rita ora sexiest thirst traps
Source: @ritaora/instagram

"16 hours in paris 🌟 💫" the singer captioned a Thursday, January 26, selfie showing off her luscious lips, rich brown manicure and subtle tattoos while rocking a yellow leather ensemble with fluffy, purple shoulder puffs.

rita ora sexiest thirst traps
Source: @ritaora/instagram

Earlier last month, the songstress hit the beach in a cream bikini and completed the simple yet chic look with a bright, blue fishnet tank top.

rita ora sexiest thirst traps
Source: @ritaora/instagram
MORE ON:
Rita Ora

"Yesterday feels like just a day ago. 🤷🏼‍♀️" Ora penned in a pic showcasing her toned abs and brand new rib tattoo."#You.Only.Love.Me 🥃🔐"

rita ora sexiest thirst traps
Source: @ritaora/instagram

The 32-year-old smized for the camera sporting a tropical-colored swimsuit and flowy, open-front top in a photo shared on Thursday, January 3.

rita ora sexiest thirst traps
Source: @ritaora/instagram

The day before, on Wednesday, January 2, she modeled a multi-colored bikini, matching skirt and a pair of oversized, black sunnies.

"New year new beach 🏖️" she captioned the picture. "ps new years content incoming….☀️🌟"

rita ora sexiest thirst traps
Source: @ritaora/instagram

Ora's messy hair blew in the breeze as she caught some rays in a colorful, patchwork top.

