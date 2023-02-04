Bikinis, Tattoos & More! Rita Ora's Sexiest Thirst Traps: Photos

Rita Ora has mastered the art of the sexy selfie! The British singer never fails to take to Instagram with a variety of sultry snaps showing off her latest looks! And while Ora has fans swooning over the sexy social media updates, few men are likely to appreciate them more than her new hubby does!

The "Body on Me" artist, 32, who tied the knot with Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi last year, gushed about how artistically inspiring her relationship with the 47-year-old filmmaker has been in a Wednesday, February 1, sit-down on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.