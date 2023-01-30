Rita Ora Wears Totally See-Through Latex Dress While Performing New Hit Single — See Photo!

Rita Ora definitely made people look when she wore a totally see-through latex dress while performing her hit new single "You Only Love Me" at Heaven nightclub in London in late January.

In the photos, the singer, 32, wore pasties over her nipples and wore nude colored underwear.

"Ahhh what a night❤️ Got to perform You Only Love Me for the first time EVER! 🥃 Keep streaming, it means so much to me!" she captioned the post via Instagram.