Rita Ora Shows Off Her Abs in Impressive Photos

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Rita Ora is giving fans a peek into her busy week, and one of her latest photos has her toned abs stealing the spotlight. The 35-year-old singer shared a collection of selfies and behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram, including a car selfie in which she showed off her casual style. Ora wore a black sports bra with bright red sweatpants, letting her midriff take center stage. She finished the sultry look with layered gold necklaces and a blue patterned headscarf while leaning back in her seat.

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Source: @RITAORA/INSTAGRAM Rita Ora gave fans a glimpse into her busy week with a collection of selfies, including a look that showed off her toned abs.

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The photo dump also featured a mirror selfie of Ora wearing a pink robe in a bathroom. In another shot, she sported a black outfit and headphones while hanging out in a recording studio, giving followers a glimpse of her time working on music. She also shared an elevator selfie in an all-black ensemble, accessorizing with layered necklaces and gold jewelry. Alongside the collection, Ora summed up the past few days with a short caption. “It’s been a week. 😵‍💫⚡️👍,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

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Ora Celebrated Passing Her Driving Test

Source: @RITAORA/INSTAGRAM The singer passed her driving test.

There was another reason for the singer to celebrate this week: Ora passed her driving test! The “Black Widow” singer marked the milestone with a photo of herself wearing a vibrant yellow T-shirt and bright red lounge pants. The achievement came after years of taking driving lessons, making the moment an exciting personal win. Ora also gave fans a glimpse of life at home by sharing a video of her husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, playing Bop It in their living room.

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Ora and Waititi's Romance Began

Source: @RITAORA/INSTAGRAM The couple married in August 2022 in an intimate ceremony that Rita Ora later described as ‘just nice and perfect.’

Ora and Waititi first sparked dating rumors in 2021 before tying the knot the following year. Their relationship grew out of a long-standing friendship, with the two eventually getting closer while working in Australia. During a February 2023 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Ora reflected on how their romance developed. "He's so, so great. We're friends, and we met long before we decided to ruin everything," Ora quipped at the time. "We were friends for six years." The couple married in August 2022 in what was described as a "very small" ceremony. Ora later confirmed the news during a January 2023 interview on “Heart Breakfast,” sharing the announcement with her fans. "They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!" she said. Later in the conversation, the “Poison” singer offered a little more insight into their wedding, describing the intimate celebration as "just nice and perfect."

Ora Opened Up About Being a Stepmom

Source: @RITAORA/INSTAGRAM Rita Ora has also embraced being a stepmom to Taika Waititi's two children.