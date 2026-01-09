Rita Ora Flaunts Bikini Body During Luxe Getaway to Paradise: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora is soaking up every second of her tropical escape. In a new Instagram photo dump, the 35-year-old singer gave fans a closer look at her dreamy getaway in the Cook Islands. One standout snap showed Ora rocking an animal-print bikini top with a plunging V-neckline as she showed off her cleavage while holding a coconut.

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora shared bikini photos from her tropical vacation.

She added a playful touch by winking at the camera, pairing the look with soft pink makeup and a bold red head bandana. Another photo captured the “Poison” singer climbing onto a leaning coconut tree, where she posed on her stomach and subtly flashed her side booty while wearing the same bikini set.

Ora turned up the heat in a third shot, going topless during a spa session as she relaxed on a massage bed, putting her back and arm tattoos on full display. She also added photos of herself, all bundled up in fancy winter clothing.

The “For You” hitmaker also shared a sweet moment with her husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, whom she married in 2022. The couple cozied up on a couch, packing on the PDA as Ora leaned in to kiss the Thor director while he closed his eyes and smiled.

Ora and Waititi first sparked romance rumors in 2021 before tying the knot the following year. The pair initially started out as friends before their relationship naturally evolved while they were both working in Australia, which Ora later revealed during a February 2023 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Source: @ritaora/Instagram The singer vacationed in the Cook Islands.

"He's so, so great. We're friends, and we met long before we decided to ruin everything," Ora quipped. "We were friends for six years."

The “Poison” singer went on to explain that there was a defining moment when things shifted romantically — and they never looked back. "It's a really cool dynamic and we both kind of do our own thing, and I'm very happy right now," Ora shared.

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora also shared a snap of herself bundled up.

She later opened up about their engagement while appearing on the “Begin Again” podcast. "I rented a hotel room in Palm Springs. A really nice fancy one, filled it up with balloons — heart-shaped balloons and a heart-shaped cake, because I'm basically doing what I would have wanted for mine," she said in June 2025, laughing.

"He walks into the room and he's like, 'What the h--? Is it Valentine's Day?' I'm like 'No!'" she recalled. "So anyway, I get down on one knee, and he was just like, 'What is happening?'"

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora also posted a sweet photo with her husband, Taika Waititi.

Ora admitted she briefly feared his reaction meant rejection. "Maybe he doesn't want it. Maybe it's okay to just be in a relationship," she recalled thinking. "Which was fine with me, too," she clarified. "But I just wanted to lock him down."