Rob Kardashian Shows Off His and 8-Year-Old Daughter Dream's Matching Kobe Bryant Sneakers in Rare Post
Rob Kardashian and daughter Dream will be hitting the basketball court together in style!
On Sunday, June 9, the reality star uploaded a photo to show he bought himself and his 8-year-old matching Kobe Bryant Nike sneakers.
"Yay 🥰🥰 Dream and I got Kobe's," he captioned the snap with the colorful kicks on display.
Rob and Dream Kardashian Have Matching Sneakers
Dream's love for the late NBA player was revealed last year when she dressed as him for Halloween, going trick-or-treating in the athlete's yellow Lakers jersey, matching shorts and a yellow sweatband, all sporting his number 24.
"My daughter wanted to be Kobe for Halloween and I couldn’t of been Happier 🥹😍🏆💜💛🐍🎃👻. Dreamy bean aka Kobe bean 🥰💙💙💙," Rob captioned photos from the holiday.
Rob and Dream Kardashian Have Bonded Over Basketball
He also included a video of the tot — whom he co-parents with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna — throwing hoops via an indoor arcade game in their home.
Kobe and his daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020.
Kris Jenner Wants Her Son to Stop Being a Recluse
As OK! reported, Rob took a step back from the limelight years ago and is rarely seen in public or on social media — however, a source said mom Kris Jenner is eager to get him back in the spotlight.
"Kris wants to give him a makeover, she’s pushing him to let her do it," a source claimed shortly after the matriarch debuted a fresh new appearance and sparked facelift allegations.
"She wants to help him look better so that he’ll feel more confident," the insider told a news outlet. "She fully buys into the belief that appearance is everything and she’s trying to get that message through to Rob."
The momager is "telling him about all the potential she sees in him," as aside from his Arthur George sock line, the dad-of-one doesn't have money-making business ventures like his famous sisters do.
Rob Kardashian Celebrated Easter With the Family
Kris simply wants "to see him living his life out and open again."
"She believes he can be so much more and now that he’s started to take some steps in the right direction, she’s bursting with hope," the source continued. "Her girls are telling her to ease off and just let Rob do things at his own pace, but Kris can’t help pushing, that’s her nature."
Kris' help may be working, as after months of staying away from the cameras, Rob made a rare appearance in family Easter photos this year.
Fans were excited to see him out, with one person commenting, "BOBBY we miss you!!!! ❤️❤️ you look great … gorgeous family," while another raved, "Rob looking good ❤️."