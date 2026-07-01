Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance to Celebrate Sister Khloé Kardashian's Birthday
July 1 2026, Updated 9:39 a.m. ET
Rob Kardashian stepped back into the spotlight for a rare family outing as he celebrated sister Khloé Kardashian's birthday alongside the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
Khloé, 42, shared a carousel of photos from her intimate June 27 birthday celebration on Instagram, giving fans a look inside the family gathering at her lavish home. One of the biggest surprises was seeing Rob, 39, posing happily with his sisters and relatives.
The Arthur George founder kept his look relaxed for the occasion, wearing a black Nike T-shirt, blue athletic shorts, black sneakers and a blue Los Angeles Dodgers cap. Rob smiled for the camera while holding a green bottle as he stood beside mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé.
Meanwhile, the birthday girl dazzled in a fiery red-orange satin gown with a dramatic ruffled hem. Kim opted for a sleek black leather outfit, Kris looked chic in a flowing black sheer dress paired with oversized sunglasses, and Kourtney wore a black leather jacket with jeans for the family portrait.
'They're Always With Me'
The celebration also included several of the Kardashian children. Rob's daughter, Dream, smiled front and center in the group photo, while Kourtney's youngest son, Rocky, whom she shares with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, appeared in Kim's arms with his face blurred and covered by a yellow heart emoji to protect his privacy.
Another heartwarming photo showed Rob proudly standing behind Dream as the father-daughter duo flashed peace signs and big smiles inside Khloé's beautifully decorated living room.
Khloé captioned the post, "How blessed am I? Missing a few but they're always with me ❤️."
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Khloé Continues to Stand by Her Brother
The rare moment quickly caught fans' attention, as Rob has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years.
A source previously claimed Khloé remains committed to helping her brother regain his self-esteem after years away from the spotlight.
“Khloé is completely ride or die with Rob,” an insider dished. “She always has been, and she’s still convinced she can help get him back to the outgoing, confident guy he used to be. It kills her that his spirit has been so broken down by life and she feels like it’s her duty to do everything in her power to help him fix that.”
Rob 'Lives Like a Hermit'
The source said Khloé doesn't consider her support as overstepping despite outside opinions.
“People have accused her of having a savior complex when it comes to Rob, but she doesn’t see it that way at all,” the insider continued. “You have to remember these two were so close all their lives, like twins almost, so the bond is very, very strong. She can’t just shrug her shoulders and forget about him while he lives like a hermit.”
According to the source, the Strong Looks Better Naked author has gone the extra mile by giving Rob a place to stay in her home.
“It’s great for Dream and for True, who loves having her cousin there, but it’s also a big relief for Khloé to be able to check on Rob all the time, just to make sure he’s not lonely, that he’s getting outside for walks or to the gym,” the insider explained.