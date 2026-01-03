or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
rob kardashian
REALITY TV NEWS

Rob Kardashian Says He 'Definitely' Wants to Film Season 8 of 'The Kardashians' After Stepping Back From Reality TV

photo of Rob Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Rob Kardashian said he definitely wants to return and film Season 8 of ‘The Kardashians.'

Profile Image

Jan. 3 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

Rob Kardashian is eager to step back into the spotlight, confirming he "definitely" wants to film for the upcoming Season 8 of The Kardashians.

image of Rob Kardashian appears in the trailer for the final episode of 'The Kardashians' Season 7.
Source: disneyplus-uk/YouTube

Rob Kardashian appears in the trailer for the final episode of 'The Kardashians' Season 7.

In a recent season finale, which aired on December 25, Rob connected with his sister Khloé Kardashian, who excitedly shared that fans were "fangirling" over his appearance in the trailer. "They are swooning and freaking out," Khloé, 41, told him.

Rob, 38, humorously dismissed the hype, saying, "They are not fangirling."

When a producer asked if he would be returning for the next season, Rob's laughter filled the line before he responded. “I would hope to be on Season 8,” he said. “I definitely want to film on Season 8.”

image of Rob Kardashian spoke about returning to the show ‘The Kardashians.'
Source: MEGA

Rob Kardashian spoke about returning to the show ‘The Kardashians.'

Rob has stepped away from the reality show in the past, choosing to minimize his public appearances since 2016 due to feeling "not comfortable" with himself.

Earlier in 2025, he discussed his decision on Khloé's podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land."

"It just has everything to do with myself," Rob explained while affirming that his relationships with Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and their mom Kris remain strong.

image of He shared that he chose peace and happiness before.
Source: disneyplus-uk/YouTube

He shared that he chose peace and happiness before.

He emphasized his discomfort with his appearance and his desire not to expose himself when he wasn't feeling right.

Rob noted, "Filming and doing all that, it's not for everybody."

He told Khloé, "I choose my own happiness and peace [over] just filming for somebody who doesn't do anything for me in my personal life."

Despite his hiatus, Rob admitted he still enjoys filming under the right conditions. "No, of course. I mean, I love filming if it's positive and if it's natural and I'm feeling good about myself. Then, of course, I'm comfortable," he said.

"I like being around my family, so that stuff is good to me," he added. "Obviously, I have nothing against it. The reason I don't is because I'm a homebody and I just choose, like I said, my peace and happiness."

image of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a 9-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a 9-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Though Rob distanced himself from the family reality show in 2016, he briefly starred in Rob & Chyna, which aired for one season with ex Blac Chyna.

Now, it seems he is ready to return to the family fold for the next season of The Kardashians.

