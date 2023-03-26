Inside Rob Kardashian's Recluse Life As He Continues To Stay Out Of The Spotlight
Despite being a member of one of the most famous families in the world, Rob Kardashian has stayed almost completely out of the spotlight.
Following a difficult year which included a bombshell lawsuit with baby mama Blac Chyna, the Author George founder has been doing his best to take care of his daughter, Dream Kardashian, and figure himself out away from the media.
"I know Rob is feeling really good about himself right now and he’s working really hard on himself," Khloé Kardashian sister told Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion in 2021.
"I think he just needed a break. I think also a lot of his personal relationships really — it's not so much about physical appearance," the Good American founder said of why her brother stays private. "It's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him or how he felt they might of used him to get to certain areas or levels."
Rob and Khloé have maintained an extremely close relationship over the years, with the only male Kardashian sibling supporting her alleged reconciliation with serial cheater Tristan Thompson.
"Although Rob doesn’t necessarily agree with some of the decisions that Tristan has made in the past, he just wants Khloé to be happy," the insider explained. "Tristan is also family and that will never change."
The Dancing With the Stars alum "knows Khloé can handle herself and is letting her navigate this situation. All he plans on doing is being there to support her."
Khloé also recently penned the sweetest birthday tribute for her brother.
"My wish for you is a thousand wishes and for them all to come true. That you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. You’ve always been enough," she penned in an Instagram post.
"My wish is that you feel what anyone feels when they are in your presence, complete bliss and respect! You make people feel safe and that they are home when they are around you. I pray you realize that WE are the lucky ones because we have you. My wish for you, I want you to be happy," she concluded the post.