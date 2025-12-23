Rob and Michele Reiner's Death Certificates Reveal Couple's Shocking Decision to Have Bodies Cremated
Dec. 23 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Rob and Michele Reiner's death certificates were just published, revealing fresh details into the family's procedures post-homicide.
The documents — released by the Los Angeles County Public Health Dept. on Tuesday, December 23 — state that the celeb couple had their bodies cremated at Mount Sinai Mortuary.
The duo's cause of death was previously cited as due to "multiple sharp force injuries." The certificates expand upon that information, articulating how the murders were "with knife, by another."
Rob and Michele were found dead with slitted throats on Sunday, December 14. They were 78 and 70.
Their daughter, Romy, 28, found them inside their Brentwood, Calif., home and called the police to investigate the bodies. Meanwhile, their son Nick went to The Pierside Santa Monica hotel, and his room was reportedly covered in blood. He was taken into custody later that evening.
The 32-year-old is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and may face the death penalty or life without parole.
He appeared before a judge for the first time on Wednesday, December 17, after being medically cleared to do so. The young screenwriter was reportedly shirtless, in shackles and wearing a suicide prevention vest.
"Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a press conference on Tuesday, December 16. "Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner’s murder, are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken."
- Rob and Michele Reiner's Funeral Will Be a Small, Intimate Gathering as Grieving Family 'Cannot Handle a Public Spectacle Right Now': Source
- Rob and Michele Reiner's Dead Bodies Were in Rigor Mortis When They Were Discovered by Daughter Romy
- Rob Reiner's Kids Jake and Romy Call Slain Parents Their 'Best Friends' in First Heartbreaking Statement Since Brother Nick Was Charged With Couple's Murders
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
An insider shared on Monday, December 22, that Nick reportedly received a hefty monthly allowance from his parents before their murders.
"Nick was getting $10,000 a month from his mom and dad," a source told an outlet. "He lived rent-free in the guest house, had food provided, and didn’t pay a single bill. Everything was taken care of."
He allegedly "had utilities, groceries, and even extras — a full safety net” taken care of.
“It was a lifestyle most people could only dream of,” the insider emphasized.