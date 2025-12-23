Rob and Michele Reiner's Death Certificates Reveal Couple's Shocking Decision to Have Bodies Cremated

The duo's cause of death was previously cited as due to "multiple sharp force injuries." The certificates expand upon that information, articulating how the murders were "with knife, by another."

The documents — released by the Los Angeles County Public Health Dept. on Tuesday, December 23 — state that the celeb couple had their bodies cremated at Mount Sinai Mortuary.

Rob and Michele were found dead with slitted throats on Sunday, December 14. They were 78 and 70.

Their daughter, Romy, 28, found them inside their Brentwood, Calif., home and called the police to investigate the bodies. Meanwhile, their son Nick went to The Pierside Santa Monica hotel, and his room was reportedly covered in blood. He was taken into custody later that evening.

The 32-year-old is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and may face the death penalty or life without parole.

He appeared before a judge for the first time on Wednesday, December 17, after being medically cleared to do so. The young screenwriter was reportedly shirtless, in shackles and wearing a suicide prevention vest.

"Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a press conference on Tuesday, December 16. "Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner’s murder, are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken."