Rob and Michele Reiner Knew Son Nick Was 'Self-Destructive' But 'Not Violent' as Family Didn't See 'Anything Like This Coming'

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner didn't think their son Nick — who's been charged with their murders — was dangerous. According to a family insider, the 32-year-old son of the legendary Hollywood director was known to be "self-destructive in many ways, but not violent."

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14.

"If they thought he was violent, things would have been very different," the source told a news outlet. "At the worst of it, it hadn’t been like this. I don’t think anyone could have ever seen anything like this coming. Nick was declining lately but he had been really bad before." The source added that Rob and Michelle "felt enormous guilt for so long that they couldn’t help Nick get his life together" amid his battle with addiction. However, in a September interview with NPR, the When Harry Met Sally director shared that Nick was doing "great" and hadn't "been doing drugs for over six years."

Nick Reiner was not known to be violent toward his family, according to a family insider.

Nick Reiner Wore Shackles in Court

Nick Reiner appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, December 17.

The drug addict appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, December 17, after L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed he was "medically cleared" for his arraignment. The youngest son of the Stand by Me director arrived in shackles and wore what appeared to be a suicide prevention vest. He waived his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty on the charge of killing his parents.

Famous Lawyer Alan Jackson Is Representing Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner has hired attorney Alan Jackson.

Nick's next hearing is scheduled for January 7, 2026, per BBC News. According to the news outlet, his face looked blank and he only uttered three words while in the courtroom. The alleged murderer responded, "Yes, your honor," when asked by Judge Theresa McGonigle if he understood his right to a speedy trial. The troubled screenwriter has hired famous criminal defense attorney Alan Jackson, who previously represented high-profile figures like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.