OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
NEWS

Rob and Michele Reiner Knew Son Nick Was 'Self-Destructive' But 'Not Violent' as Family Didn't See 'Anything Like This Coming'

composite photo of rob and michele reiner and their son nick reiner
Source: mega; @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner has been charged with the murder of his parents.

Dec. 17 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner didn't think their son Nick — who's been charged with their murders — was dangerous.

According to a family insider, the 32-year-old son of the legendary Hollywood director was known to be "self-destructive in many ways, but not violent."

image of Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14.
Source: mega

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14.

"If they thought he was violent, things would have been very different," the source told a news outlet. "At the worst of it, it hadn’t been like this. I don’t think anyone could have ever seen anything like this coming. Nick was declining lately but he had been really bad before."

The source added that Rob and Michelle "felt enormous guilt for so long that they couldn’t help Nick get his life together" amid his battle with addiction.

However, in a September interview with NPR, the When Harry Met Sally director shared that Nick was doing "great" and hadn't "been doing drugs for over six years."

image of Nick Reiner was not known to be violent toward his family, according to a family insider.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner was not known to be violent toward his family, according to a family insider.

Rob and Michele were found dead at their Los Angeles mansion on Sunday, December 14, with their daughter, Romy, discovering her father's slain body.

While it was originally reported that she saw both of her parents' bodies, it's since come out that she didn't realize her mother was dead until paramedics informed her.

Nick was arrested later that night and formally charged with their murders on Tuesday, December 16.

Nick Reiner Wore Shackles in Court

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

image of Nick Reiner appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, December 17.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, December 17.

The drug addict appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, December 17, after L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed he was "medically cleared" for his arraignment.

The youngest son of the Stand by Me director arrived in shackles and wore what appeared to be a suicide prevention vest.

He waived his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty on the charge of killing his parents.

Famous Lawyer Alan Jackson Is Representing Nick Reiner

image of Nick Reiner has hired attorney Alan Jackson.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner has hired attorney Alan Jackson.

Nick's next hearing is scheduled for January 7, 2026, per BBC News.

According to the news outlet, his face looked blank and he only uttered three words while in the courtroom. The alleged murderer responded, "Yes, your honor," when asked by Judge Theresa McGonigle if he understood his right to a speedy trial.

The troubled screenwriter has hired famous criminal defense attorney Alan Jackson, who previously represented high-profile figures like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

Rob and Michele's other children, Romy, 28, and Jake, 34, released a joint statement the same day their brother appeared in court.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,” read the statement. “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."

The message continued, "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life."

