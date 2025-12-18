Rob Reiner's Son Nick Was Likely on 'Meth' When He Allegedly Killed His Parents, Dr. Drew Suggests
Dec. 18 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
Dr. Drew believes hard drugs are to blame for Nick Reiner’s alleged murdering spree.
On an episode of the podcast “The Adam and Dr. Drew Show,” he suggested the 32-year-old was on “meth” when he allegedly killed his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
"I'm going to posit that I smell meth in the play here because of the violence and the knives,” Dr. Drew speculated. “All of the machetes you see out on the streets of Los Angeles, people carrying machetes, that's meth, always. So the violence and the picking up an object, particularly sharp objects, that seems to be meth most of the time.”
The addiction expert continued, “I'm going to say he won't remember this. He doesn't even know he did it, I bet you. And that's not him lying. They get in these fugue states on meth where they don't know what the h--- is going on. They just get disorganized and black out or red out or just don't even know. It's awful. It's awful."
Nick has been in and out of rehab 18 times and was previously homeless, living on the streets of New Jersey, Texas and Maine.
Rob Reiner Admitted to Making 'Mistakes' With Son Nick
- Rob Reiner's Son Nick Wasn't Kicked Out of Parents' Mansion Night Before Allegedly Murdering Them as Motive Remains Unknown
- Rob Reiner’s Troubled Son Nick Posted Haunting Video Years Before Allegedly Murdering His Parents: Watch
- Rob Reiner Insisted Son Nick Was Doing 'Great' and Hadn't Done 'Drugs in Over 6 Years' Before Director Was Allegedly Killed by His Child
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rob discussed his son’s substance abuse during several interviews, including, most recently, in September. The All in the Family star said he was “never, ever too busy” to be there for him.
“I mean, if anything, I was the other way, you know, I was more hands-on and trying to do whatever I thought I could do to help,” he articulated. “I’m sure I made mistakes and, you know, I’ve talked about that with him since.”
Rob said of Nick, “He’s been great … hasn’t been doing drugs for over six years. He’s in a really good place.”
Romy and Jake Reiner Call Deceased Parents Their 'Best Friends'
Rob and Michele’s daughter, Romy, found them deceased with slitted throats inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday, December 14. Nick was taken into custody shortly after, as his room at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles was covered in blood. He is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Romy, 28, and her other brother, Jake, 34, spoke out for the first time following the deaths on Wednesday, December 17.
“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,” read the statement. “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”
The statement continued, “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.”
Jake and Romy asked for “respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”