Rob Reiner's Son Nick Was Likely on 'Meth' When He Allegedly Killed His Parents, Dr. Drew Suggests

Dr. Drew believes hard drugs are to blame for Nick Reiner’s alleged murdering spree. On an episode of the podcast “The Adam and Dr. Drew Show,” he suggested the 32-year-old was on “meth” when he allegedly killed his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Source: Adam Carolla/YouTube Dr. Drew reacted to the Reiners' murders.

"I'm going to posit that I smell meth in the play here because of the violence and the knives,” Dr. Drew speculated. “All of the machetes you see out on the streets of Los Angeles, people carrying machetes, that's meth, always. So the violence and the picking up an object, particularly sharp objects, that seems to be meth most of the time.”

Source: Adam Carolla/YouTube Dr. Drew hosts a podcast with Adam Carolla.

Source: Nick Reiner/YouTube Nick Reiner went to rehab 18 times.

The addiction expert continued, “I'm going to say he won't remember this. He doesn't even know he did it, I bet you. And that's not him lying. They get in these fugue states on meth where they don't know what the h--- is going on. They just get disorganized and black out or red out or just don't even know. It's awful. It's awful." Nick has been in and out of rehab 18 times and was previously homeless, living on the streets of New Jersey, Texas and Maine.

Rob Reiner Admitted to Making 'Mistakes' With Son Nick

Source: @buildseries/youtube Nick Reiner struggled with substance abuse.

Rob discussed his son’s substance abuse during several interviews, including, most recently, in September. The All in the Family star said he was “never, ever too busy” to be there for him. “I mean, if anything, I was the other way, you know, I was more hands-on and trying to do whatever I thought I could do to help,” he articulated. “I’m sure I made mistakes and, you know, I’ve talked about that with him since.” Rob said of Nick, “He’s been great … hasn’t been doing drugs for over six years. He’s in a really good place.”

Romy and Jake Reiner Call Deceased Parents Their 'Best Friends'

Source: Nick Reiner/YouTube Nick Reiner's siblings did not mention him in a statement released after his parents' deaths.

Rob and Michele’s daughter, Romy, found them deceased with slitted throats inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday, December 14. Nick was taken into custody shortly after, as his room at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles was covered in blood. He is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Romy, 28, and her other brother, Jake, 34, spoke out for the first time following the deaths on Wednesday, December 17. “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,” read the statement. “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

Source: MEGA Romy Reiner found her parents deceased.