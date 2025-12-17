Rob and Michele Reiner's Funeral Will Be a Small, Intimate Gathering as Grieving Family 'Cannot Handle a Public Spectacle Right Now': Source

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's loved ones will bid their final farewell to the slain couple in a very small, private ceremony. According to an insider, the gathering will likely happen in a few days and have tight security.

Inside the Plans for the Reiners' Funeral

Source: mega Rob and Michele Reiner's funeral will be intimate, as the family is still in 'shock' over their murders.

"They know how many people want to pay their respects, but this first goodbye is strictly about family and the people who were in their lives every single day," one insider told Rob Shuter's Substack. Another source noted their relatives are "in shock" over the Sunday, December 14, murders, so "they cannot handle a public spectacle right now. This is about dignity, safety, and grief."

Source: @romyreiner/instagram An insider said there will also be a 'public memorial' for the slain couple.

Some close friends of Rob and Michele's are also expected to be invited, such as Barack and Michelle Obama. "Rob and Michele lived very public lives, but their final farewell will be intentionally shielded from the public eye," another source explained. In addition, "there will be a public memorial, and every major award show is planning tributes. The industry wants — and needs — to honor them," one source stated.

The Couple's Troubled Son Nick Was Charged With the Murders

Source: jake reiner/facebook The duo's troubled son Nick was charged with both of his parents' murders.

As OK! reported, the couple was found dead inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday, December 14. Their son Nick, who has struggled with drug abuse for over a decade, was located hours later and arrested. On December 16, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Since he was accused of using a knife in the killings, he could face the death penalty or life in prison without the chance of parole. He appeared in court on December 17.

Romy and Jake Reiner Mourn Their Parents

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Romy and Jake Reiner mourned their 'horrific and devastating loss' in a public statement, calling their parents 'our best friends.'

The spouses' two other kids, Romy and Jake, released an emotional statement about their deaths on Wednesday, December 17. "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience," they wrote. "They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

Source: @romyreiner/instagram Nick Reiner has struggled with drug abuse since he was a teen.