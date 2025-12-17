Nick Reiner's Chilling 3 Words Revealed After Accused Murderer Appears in Court for the First Time Since Parents' Slayings

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner appeared in court for the first time since being arrested in connection with the brutal slaying of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. Nick waived his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty during his first appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, December 17, as he faces two charges of first-degree murder. During the brief hearing, he only responded with three chilling words, stating, "Yes, your honor," when Judge Theresa McGonigle informed him of his right to a speedy trial, a news outlet reported. The writer was originally slated to make a court appearance on Tuesday, December 16, but was not medically cleared, according to his attorney and prosecutors.

Nick Reiner Appeared in His First Court Appearance Since Parents' Slayings

Source: @buildseries/youtube; MEGA Nick Reiner appeared in court after being arrested for the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

The Being Charlie film maker was seen in court wearing no shirt and in shackles, appearing to be wearing a suicide prevention vest. Nick is being represented by celebrity lawyer Alan Jackson, who famously previously defended disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in his Los Angeles rape case.

Nick Reiner Is Expected in Court Again in January

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner is being represented by celebrity lawyer Alan Jackson.

"We ask that during this process, you allow the system to move forward in the way that it was designed to move forward, not with a rush to judgement, not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint and with dignity, and with the respect that this system and this process deserves, and that the family deserves," the attorney told reporters outside the courtroom, adding there were "very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case" that need to be thoroughly and carefully dealt with. Nick's next court appearance is scheduled for January 7, 2026. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.

Nick Reiner Was Arrested For Parents' Murder

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner was missing for five hours following the death of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Nick was arrested on December 14 after his parents' bodies were found with fatal stab wounds by his sister, Romy, who alerted authorities at around 3:30 p.m. local time. Nick was initially missing for five hours until he was tracked at a downtown Los Angeles hotel, roughly 20 miles away from his parents' Brentwood mansion.

Nick Reiner's Hotel Room Shower Was Discovered 'Full of Blood'

Source: Jake Reiner/Facebook Nick Reiner was described as 'tweaked out' by hotel staff.