Nick Reiner's Chilling 3 Words Revealed After Accused Murderer Appears in Court for the First Time Since Parents' Slayings
Dec. 17 2025, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner appeared in court for the first time since being arrested in connection with the brutal slaying of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.
Nick waived his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty during his first appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, December 17, as he faces two charges of first-degree murder. During the brief hearing, he only responded with three chilling words, stating, "Yes, your honor," when Judge Theresa McGonigle informed him of his right to a speedy trial, a news outlet reported.
The writer was originally slated to make a court appearance on Tuesday, December 16, but was not medically cleared, according to his attorney and prosecutors.
Nick Reiner Appeared in His First Court Appearance Since Parents' Slayings
The Being Charlie film maker was seen in court wearing no shirt and in shackles, appearing to be wearing a suicide prevention vest.
Nick is being represented by celebrity lawyer Alan Jackson, who famously previously defended disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in his Los Angeles rape case.
Nick Reiner Is Expected in Court Again in January
"We ask that during this process, you allow the system to move forward in the way that it was designed to move forward, not with a rush to judgement, not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint and with dignity, and with the respect that this system and this process deserves, and that the family deserves," the attorney told reporters outside the courtroom, adding there were "very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case" that need to be thoroughly and carefully dealt with.
Nick's next court appearance is scheduled for January 7, 2026. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.
Nick Reiner Was Arrested For Parents' Murder
Nick was arrested on December 14 after his parents' bodies were found with fatal stab wounds by his sister, Romy, who alerted authorities at around 3:30 p.m. local time.
Nick was initially missing for five hours until he was tracked at a downtown Los Angeles hotel, roughly 20 miles away from his parents' Brentwood mansion.
Nick Reiner's Hotel Room Shower Was Discovered 'Full of Blood'
Hotel staff described Nick as "tweaked out," and his room's shower was later discovered to be "full of blood." Although earlier reports disclosed Romy suggested to authorities that her brother Nick was a “dangerous” suspect, a family source later told the New York Times that she did not allude to her brother being involved.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the potential of a death penalty sentence during a press conference on Tuesday, December 16, noting: "Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes."
"Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner’s murder, are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken," he added.