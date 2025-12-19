or
Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick's Private Instagram Revealed: Never-Before-Seen Photos Show 'Cuban Choke Slam,' 'Black Sheep’ Allegations and More

Source: Jake Reiner/Facebook

Never-before-seen photos of Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick Reiner's Instagram were revealed by a former coworker, who claimed he 'wasn't a hard worker.'

Dec. 18 2025, Published 8:06 p.m. ET

Rob and Michele Reiner’s son Nick Reiner’s private Instagram account was exposed by a former colleague, who claimed he “wasn’t a hard worker.”

In the screenshots obtained by a news outlet, Nick’s most recent Instagram post was dated on November 28, 2017, which showed the writer being jokingly choked by an unidentified man with the caption, “Cuban choke slam.” The post’s location was tagged as Havana, Cuba.

Nick Reiner's Private Instagram Was Exposed

Photo of Nick Reiner's private Instagram was revealed by a former coworker.
Source: MEGA; Build Series/Instagram

Nick Reiner's private Instagram was revealed by a former coworker.

In another photo, dated April 28, 2018, the Being Charlie filmmaker was seen sitting on a wooden bench, forcing a smile as he wore a tan cowboy hat.

Nick’s siblings, Jake and Romy, are reportedly still following him on the social media platform as of publication.

“He was an intern on the show Family Guy for around three to six months. His father helped him get the gig,” the former coworker who provided the screenshots explained, adding that his famous father “would drop him off” and “pick him up” every day.

Nick Reiner Was Not a 'Hard Worker'

Photo of Nick Reiner was considered 'entitled' and not a 'hard worker' by a former coworker.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner was considered 'entitled' and not a 'hard worker' by a former coworker.

“He was coming off rehab, so he was sober. This was part of his path to recovery. His whole identity was being sober,” the insider explained. “He did not work hard and he wasn’t a hard worker. He was 100 percent entitled. There was really no responsibility for him because we didn’t have interns. It was a favor for Rob.”

The source claimed that Nick worked four hours per day, but would spend most of his time “shooting the s---” with fellow employees. Nick was described as “captivating” and “goofy” in his earlier years by the former coworker, who said he was “charismatic in a dark, introverted way.”

Nick Reiner's Humor Was Considered 'Dark'

Photo of Nick Reiner's former coworker wasn't shocked that he was arrested in connection to the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner's former coworker wasn't shocked that he was arrested in connection to the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

“His darkness was his humor. He has a dark sense of humor. He was a funny kid,” the source continued. “He was the black sheep. He felt like a f--- up. He knew that. He was self-aware of how his family was doing and how he represented them in a negative space. But none of that felt offensive or scary.”

The former coworker admitted they were “not that shocked” to hear that Nick was arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele, because they believed he was a “troubled person.”

Nick Reiner Is Accused of Murdering His Parents

Photo of Nick Reiner was arrested on December 14 near his parents' Los Angeles home.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner was arrested on December 14 near his parents' Los Angeles home.

“Nick had an era of darkness around him with his addiction issues. When you have addiction and mental health, there is room for emotional murders,” they added. “He was a troubled kid from a young age and had issues. But that’s not the Nick I knew.”

The When Harry Met Sally… filmmaker and his wife were found slain in their Los Angeles home at around 3:30 p.m. local time on December 14 by their daughter Romy. Nick was eventually arrested for the murders after being traced to a nearby hotel nearly five hours after the discovery of the bodies. He currently faces two charges of first-degree murder.

