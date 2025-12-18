Rob Reiner’s Troubled Son Nick Posted Haunting Video Years Before Allegedly Murdering His Parents: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner seemed to have predicted his fate years before allegedly murdering parents Rob and Michele. In a resurfaced video from nine years ago, the 32-year-old made an eerie declaration that captures his current status in police custody.

Source: Nick Reiner/YouTube Nick Reiner referenced going to jail in a 2016 video.

In the 2016 video, he was interviewed by a friend inside of his home and around the block. At one point, he smoked alongside his sister, Romy, 28. "And I don't even care if anyone calls me a Sally, because I'm a snail and I'm never gonna f------ fail. And you know what? You're gonna have to bail me outta jail," Nick rapped. A source who viewed the clip called the young screenwriter “creative but misguided.” "He grew up around Hollywood A-listers and their lifestyles and it didn't seem to occur to him that any of that could be taken from him," the insider said. "The hardest thing for Nick was following through on his ideas and doing the work he didn’t find exciting.”

Source: Nick Reiner/YouTube Nick Reiner allegedly murdered his parents.

Nick was arrested on Sunday, December 14, following the homicides of his parents Rob and Michele. The stars’ deceased bodies were found by Romy, who then called the police, in their Brentwood, Calif., home. Meanwhile, Nick checked into a hotel in downtown Los Angeles and dragged blood all over the room.

Nick Reiner Makes First Court Appearance

Source: Nick Reiner/YouTube Nick Reiner struggled with substance abuse over the years.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, after failing to appear before a judge one day prior. Nick was reportedly not medically cleared on Tuesday. The 32-year-old showed up on Wednesday wearing no shirt and in shackles, with what seemed to be a suicide prevention vest.

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered.

"We ask that during this process, you allow the system to move forward in the way that it was designed to move forward, not with a rush to judgement, not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint and with dignity, and with the respect that this system and this process deserves, and that the family deserves," Nick's attorney Alan Jackson told reporters outside the courtroom, noting there were "very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case." Nick could receive the death penalty or life without parole if convicted. As he appeared before Judge Theresa McGonigle, he uttered only three simple words: "Yes, your honor."

Romy and Jake Reiner Mourn Deceased Parents

Source: @romyreiner/Instagram Romy Reiner found her parents dead in their home.