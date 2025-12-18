Rob Reiner’s Troubled Son Nick Posted Haunting Video Years Before Allegedly Murdering His Parents: Watch
Dec. 18 2025, Published 11:19 a.m. ET
Nick Reiner seemed to have predicted his fate years before allegedly murdering parents Rob and Michele.
In a resurfaced video from nine years ago, the 32-year-old made an eerie declaration that captures his current status in police custody.
In the 2016 video, he was interviewed by a friend inside of his home and around the block. At one point, he smoked alongside his sister, Romy, 28.
"And I don't even care if anyone calls me a Sally, because I'm a snail and I'm never gonna f------ fail. And you know what? You're gonna have to bail me outta jail," Nick rapped.
A source who viewed the clip called the young screenwriter “creative but misguided.”
"He grew up around Hollywood A-listers and their lifestyles and it didn't seem to occur to him that any of that could be taken from him," the insider said. "The hardest thing for Nick was following through on his ideas and doing the work he didn’t find exciting.”
Nick was arrested on Sunday, December 14, following the homicides of his parents Rob and Michele. The stars’ deceased bodies were found by Romy, who then called the police, in their Brentwood, Calif., home. Meanwhile, Nick checked into a hotel in downtown Los Angeles and dragged blood all over the room.
Nick Reiner Makes First Court Appearance
He made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, after failing to appear before a judge one day prior. Nick was reportedly not medically cleared on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old showed up on Wednesday wearing no shirt and in shackles, with what seemed to be a suicide prevention vest.
"We ask that during this process, you allow the system to move forward in the way that it was designed to move forward, not with a rush to judgement, not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint and with dignity, and with the respect that this system and this process deserves, and that the family deserves," Nick's attorney Alan Jackson told reporters outside the courtroom, noting there were "very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case."
Nick could receive the death penalty or life without parole if convicted.
As he appeared before Judge Theresa McGonigle, he uttered only three simple words: "Yes, your honor."
Romy and Jake Reiner Mourn Deceased Parents
Rob and Michele’s other children, Romy and Jake, 34, spoke out for the first time since the murders on Wednesday afternoon.
“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,” read the statement. “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”
The statement continued, “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.”
Jake and Romy asked for “respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”