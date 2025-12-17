Shocking Details Revealed: Rob and Wife Michele Were Found Dead in Their Bedroom in 'Early Morning Hours'
Dec. 17 2025, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
New and disturbing details continue to emerge surrounding the tragic deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner.
As the investigation unfolds, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has released additional information after the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, was accused of killing them on December 14.
A December 16 press release outlined what prosecutors believe happened inside the couple’s Brentwood home.
"In approximately the early morning hours of December 14, Reiner is accused of fatally stabbing Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, at their home in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman stated. "Nick Reiner fled but was arrested hours later that evening in Exposition Park."
Assistant Police Chief Dominic Choi said during a Los Angeles Police Department meeting that Rob and Michele were discovered dead in their bedroom, according to the Los Angeles Times.
During a press conference, Nathan said investigators are still working to determine when both victims died.
"I’m sorry we don't have that kind of specificity yet," he said. "We’re waiting on the coroner to be able to try and determine as best they can at this point time of death."
Nathan then confirmed that Nick has been charged with "two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, and a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife.”
The district attorney also addressed the emotional toll of cases involving family violence.
“Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes,” the lawyer said in the statement. “Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner’s murder, are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken.”
As OK! previously reported, another source doubled down that the couple may have been asleep when they were brutally murdered.
“He could have done it not long after they all went home, meaning he went there and slit their throats in the middle of the night,” the insider explained, referring to Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night, December 13.
“They were in bed when that happened,” the source added.
The couple’s daughter Romy Reiner allegedly discovered her parents’ bodies inside their Los Angeles mansion after a massage therapist alerted her that the pair was unresponsive ahead of a scheduled appointment.
At the scene, Romy reportedly told officers that her brother Nick could be a person of interest and described him as “dangerous.” She also informed authorities that Nick was not at the residence when she arrived.
In a separate report, Nick allegedly checked into The Pierside Santa Monica around 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 14, where he appeared “tweaked out.”
Hotel staff later claimed they found the shower in his room “full of blood,” with additional liquid discovered on the bed. The room’s window was also allegedly covered with bed sheets.
Law enforcement was quickly notified. According to the outlet, LAPD Robbery-Homicide detectives arrived at the hotel on Monday, December 15, to gather evidence and interview employees who had contact with Nick during his short stay.
The 32-year-old had reportedly been missing for about five hours before police tracked him down.
Nick was arrested that same day and booked on suspicion of murder following questioning by the LAPD. He is currently being held without bail.