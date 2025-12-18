Rob and Michele Reiner's 'Unusually Standoffish' Son Nick Reiner’s Demeanor Drastically Changed Over Last 2 Months

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick Reiner appeared “drained” and “abnormal” in the days leading up to his parents’ murders, local gas station employees reveal. According to surveillance footage, Nick visited the Sinclair gas station near the Hollywood filmmaker’s home in Brentwood, hours before the death of his parents on December 14.

Nick Reiner Appeared 'Drained' in Last Few Days

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner was described as 'drained' and 'abnormal' in the days leading up to his parents' murders.

One employee at the facility told a news outlet they’d seen Nick about two weeks earlier, explaining he “looked tired and was unusually standoffish.” The writer was purchasing a pack of Marlboro Lights, which was routine for him, and did not appear to be under the influence of any substances, according to the employee. The Reiners had been longtime customers of the gas station for at least 15 years, and Nick’s demeanor was “very different” from as recently as two months ago, when he was described as social and even greeting employees.

Nick Reiner Was Arrested in Connection to Parents' Murders

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner was arrested hours after the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner.

Nick was arrested in the brutal slayings of Rob and Michele hours after his sister Romy discovered their bodies around 3:30 p.m. in their Los Angeles home. The Being Charlie filmmaker was missing for hours before being traced roughly 20 miles away from his parents’ home near downtown Los Angeles at a hotel. His hotel room was reportedly discovered “full of blood” and was described as “tweaked out” by staff. After being questioned by police, Nick was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. Although earlier reports claimed Romy named her brother a “dangerous” suspect, a family source later told the New York Times that she did not say that.

Nick Reiner Could Possibly Face Death Penalty

Source: Build Series/YouTube; MEGA Nick Reiner could possibly face the death penalty if convicted.

Nick currently faces two charges of first-degree murder in the brutal slayings, which each carry a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty. Nick, who is known to have battled substance abuse and mental health issues in the past, appeared in court for the first time since the murders on Wednesday, December 17, and waived his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. He was initially set to appear the day earlier, but was not medically cleared, according to reports.

Nick Reiner Hinted at Turbulent Relationship

Source: MEGA; Jake Reiner/Facebook Nick Reiner has yet to break his silence on the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.