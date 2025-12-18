Rob and Michele Reiner's 'Unusually Standoffish' Son Nick Reiner’s Demeanor Drastically Changed Over Last 2 Months
Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick Reiner appeared “drained” and “abnormal” in the days leading up to his parents’ murders, local gas station employees reveal.
According to surveillance footage, Nick visited the Sinclair gas station near the Hollywood filmmaker’s home in Brentwood, hours before the death of his parents on December 14.
Nick Reiner Appeared 'Drained' in Last Few Days
One employee at the facility told a news outlet they’d seen Nick about two weeks earlier, explaining he “looked tired and was unusually standoffish.” The writer was purchasing a pack of Marlboro Lights, which was routine for him, and did not appear to be under the influence of any substances, according to the employee.
The Reiners had been longtime customers of the gas station for at least 15 years, and Nick’s demeanor was “very different” from as recently as two months ago, when he was described as social and even greeting employees.
Nick Reiner Was Arrested in Connection to Parents' Murders
Nick was arrested in the brutal slayings of Rob and Michele hours after his sister Romy discovered their bodies around 3:30 p.m. in their Los Angeles home. The Being Charlie filmmaker was missing for hours before being traced roughly 20 miles away from his parents’ home near downtown Los Angeles at a hotel.
His hotel room was reportedly discovered “full of blood” and was described as “tweaked out” by staff.
After being questioned by police, Nick was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. Although earlier reports claimed Romy named her brother a “dangerous” suspect, a family source later told the New York Times that she did not say that.
Nick Reiner Could Possibly Face Death Penalty
Nick currently faces two charges of first-degree murder in the brutal slayings, which each carry a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.
Nick, who is known to have battled substance abuse and mental health issues in the past, appeared in court for the first time since the murders on Wednesday, December 17, and waived his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. He was initially set to appear the day earlier, but was not medically cleared, according to reports.
Nick Reiner Hinted at Turbulent Relationship
Although Nick has yet to break his silence on the alleged attacks, the father-son duo had hinted at their turbulent relationship in the past. While promoting their collaborative film Being Charlie in 2015, which Nick loosely wrote based on his own struggles with addiction, the pair hinted that their relationship improved after working together.
“I mean, you know, we got into issues [but] … the whole process for me, it did make me understand him a lot more and I think it made me a better father, hopefully it did,” the When Harry Met Sally... creator said, who directed the film, said at the time.
As for Nick, he enjoyed the time spent with his father, confessing they "didn't bond a lot" when he was younger.
The filmmaker continued, “He really liked baseball, I like basketball and he could watch that with my brother, baseball. But when I saw him do that [directing], it was something that I'm interested in, I was like, ‘Wow, like he really knows a lot.’ And it made me feel closer to him.”