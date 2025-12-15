or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoNEWS

Inside Rob and Michele Reiner's Lavish $4.75 Million L.A. Mansion Where They Were Tragically Killed: Watch

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA; ABC

New footage gives a closer look at Rob and Michele Reiner's $4.5 million Los Angeles mansion, located near Sunset Boulevard, where the couple was murdered.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were found dead in their lavish California mansion near Los Angeles' iconic Sunset Boulevard on December 14.

Video footage now gives a closer look at the couple's $4.75 million home.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's L.A. Home Was Seen in New Footage

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner purchased the home in 1991.
Source: ABC

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner purchased the home in 1991.

In the video, the massive 10,000-square-foot mansion, set on just under an acre of land, is seen glowing with countless Christmas lights. The multi-level home includes a swimming pool, tennis court and two separate staff quarters.

The couple, who married in 1989, reportedly purchased the home for $4.75 million from All in the Family producer Norman Lear in 1991.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ABC

Video footage of Rob and Michele Reiner's home was revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities Were Called to Rob and Michele Reiner's Home on December 14

Photo of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered by their daughter Romy.
Source: ABC

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered by their daughter Romy.

The Princess Bride director and photographer were found dead in their Los Angeles mansion by their daughter, Romy, who called emergency services at around 3:30 p.m. to provide medical aid.

Multiple reports confirmed that their son Nick, who has battled with addiction and homelessness over the years, was arrested for slitting Rob and Michele's throats following a heated argument.

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Stabbed

Photo of Rob Reiner was 78 at the time of this death, while his wife was 68.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner was 78 at the time of this death, while his wife was 68.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a statement from the family's spokesperson read shortly after news broke about the incident.

Rob was 78 at the time of his passing, while Michele was 68.

Rob and Nick collaborated on the 2015 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which Nick co-wrote based on his own personal struggles with addiction. As the pair promoted the film, they admitted that their relationship had been rocky in the years leading up to their collaboration.

Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Was Arrested

Photo of Rob Reiner and his son Nick collaborated on the 2015 film 'Being Charlie.'
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and his son Nick collaborated on the 2015 film 'Being Charlie.'

“I mean, you know, we got into issues [but] … the whole process for me, it did make me understand him a lot more and I think it made me a better father, hopefully it did,” Rob, who directed the film, said.

Nick admitted he didn’t “bond a lot” with his father as a child, but added, “He really liked baseball, I like basketball and he could watch that with my brother, baseball. But when I saw him do that [directing], it was something that I'm interested in, I was like, ‘Wow, like he really knows a lot.’ And it made me feel closer to him.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.