Love Island USA's Rob Rausch Debuts Shocking Hair Transformation in Swoon-Worthy Gym Selfie

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Love Island USA's Rob Rausch debuted a dramatic new haircut on a June 3 Instagram story. The fan favorite The Traitors star showed off his muscles in a mirror selfie, which revealed his flowing brown locks had been completely shaven. He styled the brand new buzz cut with a black tank top, silver chain and his signature winding snake tattoo.

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Source: @Peacock/youtube Rob Rausch shot to stardom after appearing on Season 6 of 'Love Island USA.'

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The 27-year-old rose to stardom on Season 6 of Love Island USA after he entered a tumultuous couple with Leah Kateb. He went on to be the sole winner of Season 4 of the Emmy-winning Peacock show The Traitors. Rausch is an outdoorsman who frequently posts videos of himself wrangling snakes and traipsing the woods surrounding his mobile home in Florence, Ala.

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Source: MEGA Rob Rausch said he likes to keep his hair and skin care routines simple.

In line with his simple country lifestyle, Rausch keeps a simple self-care routine, he told Today in March. While he would occasionally use salt spray to add texture to his hair, Rausch admitted that he never did much when it came to styling. "I just kind of wake up, tussle it a bit," he said. Now, Rausch doesn't have much left to tussle at all. Despite spending a large amount of time outdoors, he doesn't do much in the way of skincare either. "I just drink a lot of water, pray," he said. "Luckily, I’m usually in a really humid climate. So that’s great for your skin, sweating. It’s good for you, just wash it off after."

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'Only Real Fine Guys Can Pull Off a Buzzcut'

Source: @Peacock/youtube Rob Rausch won 'The Traitors' last season as the sole traitor to make it to the finale.

Fans quickly noticed Rausch's new hairdo and chimed in on social media with their thoughts on the dramatic transformation. "I don’t want to be this attracted to a straight white man," one person said on X. "I support! Who knew he had a widow's peak…," another added. "Only real fine guys can pull off a buzzcut," a third said. Others weren't totally sold on Rausch's new style.

Source: @Peacock/youtube Rob Rausch told OK! he is 'still trying to get [his] bearings' amid his super stardom.