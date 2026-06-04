Love Island USA's Rob Rausch Debuts Shocking Hair Transformation in Swoon-Worthy Gym Selfie
June 4 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Love Island USA's Rob Rausch debuted a dramatic new haircut on a June 3 Instagram story.
The fan favorite The Traitors star showed off his muscles in a mirror selfie, which revealed his flowing brown locks had been completely shaven.
He styled the brand new buzz cut with a black tank top, silver chain and his signature winding snake tattoo.
The 27-year-old rose to stardom on Season 6 of Love Island USA after he entered a tumultuous couple with Leah Kateb.
He went on to be the sole winner of Season 4 of the Emmy-winning Peacock show The Traitors.
Rausch is an outdoorsman who frequently posts videos of himself wrangling snakes and traipsing the woods surrounding his mobile home in Florence, Ala.
In line with his simple country lifestyle, Rausch keeps a simple self-care routine, he told Today in March.
While he would occasionally use salt spray to add texture to his hair, Rausch admitted that he never did much when it came to styling.
"I just kind of wake up, tussle it a bit," he said. Now, Rausch doesn't have much left to tussle at all.
Despite spending a large amount of time outdoors, he doesn't do much in the way of skincare either.
"I just drink a lot of water, pray," he said. "Luckily, I’m usually in a really humid climate. So that’s great for your skin, sweating. It’s good for you, just wash it off after."
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'Only Real Fine Guys Can Pull Off a Buzzcut'
Fans quickly noticed Rausch's new hairdo and chimed in on social media with their thoughts on the dramatic transformation.
"I don’t want to be this attracted to a straight white man," one person said on X.
"I support! Who knew he had a widow's peak…," another added.
"Only real fine guys can pull off a buzzcut," a third said.
Others weren't totally sold on Rausch's new style.
"He doesn’t have the face card for this tbh," one commenter noted.
"Yuck, he doesn’t have a good hairline for this. He looks an absolute mess," another added.
"And just like that, the aura is gone," a third said.
Rausch doesn't seem to mind the chatter, especially after he was named Critic's Choice Male Reality Star of the Year on June 3.
He told OK! in April that he's taking fame in stride following his bombshell The Traitors win.
"I’m still trying to get my bearings," he said. "I’ve been doing a lot of press and traveling. I’m ready for things to slow down a little bit, but it’s been good. I’m really grateful for the opportunities."