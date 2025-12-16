or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoNEWS

Rob Reiner's Drug Addict Son Nick Said He Was 'Lucky' to Have Loving Parents 10 Years Before Being Arrested for Their Murders

image of Nick Reiner allegedly stabbed his parents at their home on Sunday.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner's son Nick gushed over how much he appreciated his parents in a podcast interview, 10 years before he allegedly tragically murdered them.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's son Nick gushed over how much he appreciated his parents in a podcast interview, 10 years before he allegedly tragically murdered them.

Nick, 32, reportedly stabbed the When Harry Met Sally director and his wife, Michele, in their Los Angeles mansion on December 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @Paul Mecurio/YouTube

Rob and Nick Reiner appeared on a podcast together back in 2016.

Nick and Rob appeared on the "2 Chairs and a Microphone" podcast back in 2016 to discuss their new movie at the time, Being Charlie.

Nick, who was addicted to drugs throughout his life, spoke about the autobiographical film that he co-wrote while his father directed. The drama was based on Nick's addiction issues and also starred Cary Elwes and Nick Robinson.

“I think I’m lucky in the sense that I have parents that care about me,” Nick said.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Was 15 When He First Went to Rehab

image of Nick Reiner suffered from substance abuse for most of his life.
Source: @thekevinryder/Instagram

Nick Reiner suffered from substance abuse for most of his life.

“Because of that, when I would go out and do things like drugs and stuff like that, I’d feel a tremendous amount of guilt," he went on.

“I’d think, ‘They’re thinking about me right now. They want me to do good.’ … Some people don’t have parents that have any interest in them," he admitted.

Nick's first stint in rehab occurred when he was 15 years old, and 17 more stops at treatment facilities followed. He wrote Being Charlie during one of his stays at rehab.

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Carl and Michele Reiner died on December 14.
Source: MEGA

Carl and Michele Reiner died on December 14.

“[What] he just said really got me, which is that deep down he trusted that we loved him and that we were there for him,” Rob chimed in on the podcast. “I think that’s where we made the mistake. We didn’t trust that he had that in him.”

Nick also seemed to "really resent" his famous father's success and had harbored much animosity toward the All in the Family actor.

“[Nick] hated himself for not being as talented, prolific or beloved as his dad or grandad,” a source told Page Six on December 15.

Rob's Father Carl Was Also a Prolific Filmmaker

image of Carl Reiner was the father of Rob Reiner.
Source: MEGA

Carl Reiner was the father of Rob Reiner.

Rob's father, Carl Reiner, was also an accomplished thespian and filmmaker, having starred in projects such as Ocean's Eleven and Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid, as well as creating the widely-popular 1960s sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show.

The incident between Nick and his parents reportedly occurred after having a heated argument at Conan O'Brien’s Christmas bash the night before.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the Reiner family's spokesperson said in a statement following the couple's deaths.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.