Rob Reiner's Drug Addict Son Nick Said He Was 'Lucky' to Have Loving Parents 10 Years Before Being Arrested for Their Murders

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's son Nick gushed over how much he appreciated his parents in a podcast interview, 10 years before he allegedly tragically murdered them. Nick, 32, reportedly stabbed the When Harry Met Sally director and his wife, Michele, in their Los Angeles mansion on December 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Paul Mecurio/YouTube Rob and Nick Reiner appeared on a podcast together back in 2016.

Nick and Rob appeared on the "2 Chairs and a Microphone" podcast back in 2016 to discuss their new movie at the time, Being Charlie. Nick, who was addicted to drugs throughout his life, spoke about the autobiographical film that he co-wrote while his father directed. The drama was based on Nick's addiction issues and also starred Cary Elwes and Nick Robinson. “I think I’m lucky in the sense that I have parents that care about me,” Nick said.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Was 15 When He First Went to Rehab

Source: @thekevinryder/Instagram Nick Reiner suffered from substance abuse for most of his life.

“Because of that, when I would go out and do things like drugs and stuff like that, I’d feel a tremendous amount of guilt," he went on. “I’d think, ‘They’re thinking about me right now. They want me to do good.’ … Some people don’t have parents that have any interest in them," he admitted. Nick's first stint in rehab occurred when he was 15 years old, and 17 more stops at treatment facilities followed. He wrote Being Charlie during one of his stays at rehab.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Carl and Michele Reiner died on December 14.

“[What] he just said really got me, which is that deep down he trusted that we loved him and that we were there for him,” Rob chimed in on the podcast. “I think that’s where we made the mistake. We didn’t trust that he had that in him.” Nick also seemed to "really resent" his famous father's success and had harbored much animosity toward the All in the Family actor. “[Nick] hated himself for not being as talented, prolific or beloved as his dad or grandad,” a source told Page Six on December 15.

Rob's Father Carl Was Also a Prolific Filmmaker

Source: MEGA Carl Reiner was the father of Rob Reiner.