Rob Reiner's Drug Addict Son Nick Said He Was 'Lucky' to Have Loving Parents 10 Years Before Being Arrested for Their Murders
Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:12 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner's son Nick gushed over how much he appreciated his parents in a podcast interview, 10 years before he allegedly tragically murdered them.
Nick, 32, reportedly stabbed the When Harry Met Sally director and his wife, Michele, in their Los Angeles mansion on December 14.
Nick and Rob appeared on the "2 Chairs and a Microphone" podcast back in 2016 to discuss their new movie at the time, Being Charlie.
Nick, who was addicted to drugs throughout his life, spoke about the autobiographical film that he co-wrote while his father directed. The drama was based on Nick's addiction issues and also starred Cary Elwes and Nick Robinson.
“I think I’m lucky in the sense that I have parents that care about me,” Nick said.
Nick Was 15 When He First Went to Rehab
“Because of that, when I would go out and do things like drugs and stuff like that, I’d feel a tremendous amount of guilt," he went on.
“I’d think, ‘They’re thinking about me right now. They want me to do good.’ … Some people don’t have parents that have any interest in them," he admitted.
Nick's first stint in rehab occurred when he was 15 years old, and 17 more stops at treatment facilities followed. He wrote Being Charlie during one of his stays at rehab.
“[What] he just said really got me, which is that deep down he trusted that we loved him and that we were there for him,” Rob chimed in on the podcast. “I think that’s where we made the mistake. We didn’t trust that he had that in him.”
Nick also seemed to "really resent" his famous father's success and had harbored much animosity toward the All in the Family actor.
“[Nick] hated himself for not being as talented, prolific or beloved as his dad or grandad,” a source told Page Six on December 15.
Rob's Father Carl Was Also a Prolific Filmmaker
Rob's father, Carl Reiner, was also an accomplished thespian and filmmaker, having starred in projects such as Ocean's Eleven and Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid, as well as creating the widely-popular 1960s sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show.
The incident between Nick and his parents reportedly occurred after having a heated argument at Conan O'Brien’s Christmas bash the night before.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the Reiner family's spokesperson said in a statement following the couple's deaths.