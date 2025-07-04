or
The 10 Best Rom-Coms of All Time: From 'Pretty Woman' to 'Bridget Jones's Diary'

best rom coms of all time
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube; Screen Bites/YouTube

These are your favorite love stories with lots of laughs.

July 4 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

10. BRIDGET JONES'S DIARY

bridget joness diary
Source: Screen Bites/YouTube

"It's not often you see a cinema heroine who's so messy," Renée Zellweger has said of Bridget, the London singleton she played in this 2001 hit. Torn between the upstanding Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and her lothario boss (Hugh Grant), Bridget's hilarious honesty was irresistible.

9. SOMETHING'S GOTTA GIVE

somethings gotta give
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

This 2003 Nancy Meyers-directed movie features Jack Nicholson as a womanizing music mogul who unexpectedly falls for an age-appropriate playwright, played by Diane Keaton.

It's about "trusting yourself to fall into somebody," Keaton said of the plot on Charlie Rose. She also admitted to having "a fabulous time" filming their love scenes.

8. ROMAN HOLIDAY

roman holiday
Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube

In her first starring role, Audrey Hepburn is a runaway princess, and Gregory Peck is the reporter captivated by her in the 1953 classic set against the backdrop of Rome.

Said Gregory, "People wanted this unlikely pair to have a happy ending. It was impossible."

7. MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING

my big fat greek wedding
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

"I channeled [my real life] into a screenplay," writer-star Nia Vardalos said of the 2002 film about shy Toula, who finds love with non-Greek Ian (John Corbett) as they navigate the culture clash with her large, loud family.

6. FOUR WEDDINGS & A FUNERAL

four weddings a funeral
Source: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

Grant stammers his way into love with Andie MacDowell in 1994's endearing film about a group of friends dealing with the ups and downs of life.

"It was a bizarrely brilliant script," Grant recalled.

It was so good, in fact, he thought they'd sent it to him by mistake!

5. SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE

sleepless in seattle
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan had few scenes together in this 1993 Nora Ephron film about a widowed Seattle dad and spunky Baltimore journalist. But they are ultimately brought together and find love at the top of the Empire State Building.

"It's a universal thing," Ryan said, "this notion that there's somebody out there for me."

4. YOU'VE GOT MAIL

youve got mail
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

Hanks and Ryan reunited with Sleepless in Seattle director Ephron in this 1998 romp about rival bookstore owners who unknowingly fall for each other over email.

"We just pick up where we left off and it is an effortless kind of thing," the actor has said of their chemistry.

3. NOTTING HILL

notting hill
Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Julia Roberts' movie star is "just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking for him to love her" — and Grant's bookshop owner can't resist.

Off-screen, Roberts "is a great joker," Grant has said. "She liked to throw fruit at me just before takes."

2. WHEN HARRY MET SALLY

when harry met sally
Source: Shout! Studios/YouTube

Rob Reiner directed the delightful 1989 film starring Ryan and Billy Crystal, who debate whether men and women can be just friends.

Through faux o------ and late-night phone calls, "There's so much truth and love in that movie," Crystal said, that we all wanted to "have what she's having!"

1. PRETTY WOMAN

pretty woman
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

A wealthy business mogul meets a hooker with a heart of gold, and the rest is Hollywood history.

"We didn't know if anyone would ever see this tiny little movie," Richard Gere, who costarred with Roberts, recalled of the 1990's modern Cinderella story, directed by Garry Marshall. But 35 years later, it's still a fan-favorite!

