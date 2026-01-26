Rob Reiner's Family Worried Private Medical Information Could Be Leaked After Nick Allegedly Killed His Parents, Insider Claims: 'Would Break Their Hearts'

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner’s family is said to be deeply concerned that sensitive medical details could become public as Nick Reiner’s murder investigation continues. According to a source, the Reiner family is “bracing for another devastating blow,” fearing that “more deeply private medical information about Nick” may soon “leak into the public eye.” While Nick has been accused of two counts of murder following the deaths of Rob and his wife, Michelle, those closest to the family remain focused on protecting him.

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner’s family reportedly fears private medical information could be leaked.

“They’ve worked so hard to keep these issues private — no one knew about them,” the insider told Rob Shuter's Substack page. “The thought of this being exposed would break their hearts.” “There has been so much hardship and difficulty in this seemingly perfect family,” the source continued. “They’ve tried for years to protect Nick and each other, and this is devastating for them.”

Nick’s mental health struggles — including schizophrenia and a history of substance abuse — were reportedly managed quietly and carefully for years, far from public view. Now, with court proceedings approaching, friends worry that conservatorship files and medical records could surface, “reopening” painful wounds that are still raw. “This is not just a legal case — it’s a family tragedy,” the source shared. “They’re terrified of what happens if everything becomes public, and of the toll it will take on everyone who loved Rob, Michele and Nick.”

The late couple shared Nick, Romy and Jake.

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner has been accused of killing his parents.

Despite the concern, powerhouse defense attorney Alan Jackson remains firm in his belief that former client Nick is innocent of killing his parents. Appearing on NewsNation’s Jesse Weber Live on Wednesday, January 21, Jackson said he “stick(s) by” the statement he previously made outside the courthouse earlier this month, shortly before withdrawing from the case for undisclosed reasons.

Source: MEGA Alan Jackson insisted Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder.

While noting he is “limited” in what he can share, the lawyer told Jesse that after reviewing the case “from top to bottom” for three weeks, “there’s no question” the 32-year-old did not fatally stab Rob and Michelle in December 2025. “Pursuant to the laws of the state of California, pursuant to the laws of this state, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, and I will stick by that,” he said. “I stand by it. I still believe it. I believed it then, I believe it now.”

Source: MEGA The case has been described as a 'family tragedy.'

Alan added that “every day that goes by,” he feels increasingly confident that Nick should be acquitted in the tragic double homicide. “We uncovered every single thing you could possibly uncover, at least up to that moment, with regard to Nick’s case,” he explained. When asked whether the incident could have been prevented, Alan responded, “Do I think that this tragedy, this absolute tragedy, could have been avoided? Of course, it could have been avoided.”