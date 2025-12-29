or
Article continues below advertisement
Rob Reiner's Mourning Son Jake Keeps Low Profile as He Emerges for First Time After Parents' Brutal Murders

Split photo of Jake Reiner, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.
Source: @jakereiner/Instagram; MEGA

Jake Reiner was seen in public for the first time after his parents Rob and Michele were murdered on December 14.

Profile Image

Dec. 29 2025, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jake Reiner attempted to enjoy a typical Saturday with his girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan, as he was spotted in public for the first time since his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were murdered on Sunday, December 14.

On December 27, Jake was photographed holding hands with his lover in Malibu, Calif., during a casual shopping trip just days after celebrating a sorrowful Christmas following the tragic deaths of his mom and dad.

Jake and his sister Romy Reiner also spent the holiday without their brother, Nick Reiner — who is currently being held in prison without bail after being charged with brutally murdering his parents inside of their Brentwood home.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jake Reiner went shopping with his girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan, in Malibu on December 27.
Source: MEGA

Jake Reiner went shopping with his girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan, in Malibu on December 27.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Jake could be seen visiting several stores with his girlfriend while wearing a dark blue shirt and jeans. He attempted to keep a low profile in sunglasses and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

Maria was also layered up for the cooler winter weather in light blue jeans, platform chestnut boots a gray jacket and a brown shoulder bag, as she shielded her face with a pair of shades.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jake Reiner and his girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan, kept things casual during their outing.
Source: @jakereiner/Instagram

Jake Reiner and his girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan, kept things casual during their outing.

At one point, Jake was pictured alone with his hand in his pocket while on the phone. The couple for the most part seemed emotionless while mourning the horrific deaths of Rob and Michele.

The sighting comes less than two weeks after Jake and Romy broke silence on their parents' passings.

Article continues below advertisement

Jake and Romy Reiner Break Silence on Parents' Deaths

Image of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead with their throats slit inside of their home.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead with their throats slit inside of their home.

The siblings shared a statement shortly after their brother Nick was seen in court for the first time on December 17. He was bound in shackles and wearing a suicide prevention smock.

He opted out of entering a plea of guilty or not guilty and is scheduled to return for his arraignment on January 7, 2026. Experts believe the troubled drug acted may plea insanity after being diagnosed with schizophrenia prior to the murders.

Image of Nick Reiner was charged with brutally murdering his parents, Rob and Michele.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner was charged with brutally murdering his parents, Rob and Michele.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience," Jake and Romy expressed in a message to TMZ. "They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."

They continued: "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

