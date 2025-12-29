NEWS Rob Reiner's Mourning Son Jake Keeps Low Profile as He Emerges for First Time After Parents' Brutal Murders Source: @jakereiner/Instagram; MEGA Jake Reiner was seen in public for the first time after his parents Rob and Michele were murdered on December 14. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 29 2025, Published 9:35 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Jake Reiner attempted to enjoy a typical Saturday with his girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan, as he was spotted in public for the first time since his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were murdered on Sunday, December 14. On December 27, Jake was photographed holding hands with his lover in Malibu, Calif., during a casual shopping trip just days after celebrating a sorrowful Christmas following the tragic deaths of his mom and dad. Jake and his sister Romy Reiner also spent the holiday without their brother, Nick Reiner — who is currently being held in prison without bail after being charged with brutally murdering his parents inside of their Brentwood home.

Source: MEGA Jake Reiner went shopping with his girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan, in Malibu on December 27.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Jake could be seen visiting several stores with his girlfriend while wearing a dark blue shirt and jeans. He attempted to keep a low profile in sunglasses and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. Maria was also layered up for the cooler winter weather in light blue jeans, platform chestnut boots a gray jacket and a brown shoulder bag, as she shielded her face with a pair of shades.

Source: @jakereiner/Instagram Jake Reiner and his girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan, kept things casual during their outing.

At one point, Jake was pictured alone with his hand in his pocket while on the phone. The couple for the most part seemed emotionless while mourning the horrific deaths of Rob and Michele. The sighting comes less than two weeks after Jake and Romy broke silence on their parents' passings.

Jake and Romy Reiner Break Silence on Parents' Deaths

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead with their throats slit inside of their home.

The siblings shared a statement shortly after their brother Nick was seen in court for the first time on December 17. He was bound in shackles and wearing a suicide prevention smock. He opted out of entering a plea of guilty or not guilty and is scheduled to return for his arraignment on January 7, 2026. Experts believe the troubled drug acted may plea insanity after being diagnosed with schizophrenia prior to the murders.

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner was charged with brutally murdering his parents, Rob and Michele.