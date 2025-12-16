or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoNEWS

'He Was a Ticking Time Bomb': Rob Reiner's Son Nick Went on Aggressive, Drug-Fueled Outbursts Months Before Murdering His Parents

nick reiner drug fueled outbursts
Source: MEGA;Nimrod Kamer/YouTube

Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner spiraled into violent drug-fueled episodes before his parents' murder.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Updated 7:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In the months leading up to the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, their son Nick Reiner was allegedly spiraling, with repeated drug-fueled episodes that left his family increasingly fearful of what might happen next.

A source who spoke to a news outlet on Monday, December 15, claimed that Nick had been living in his parents’ guesthouse due to his unpredictable behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

“He was a ticking time bomb. His drug use was getting worse and his parents wanted him out,” the source said, explaining that Nick, who's been arrested for allegedly murdering his parents, “would fight with his parents because they would give him the ultimatum, take medication and stop using or move out.”

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Nick Reiner allegedly lived in his parents’ guesthouse.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner allegedly lived in his parents’ guesthouse.

Article continues below advertisement

“Nick had been living in their guesthouse, the same one he destroyed more than once, but it had been like a revolving door all his adult life,” the source added. “He would do meth and not sleep for days and then have outbursts, breaking things, punching walls.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, the ongoing chaos left Rob feeling helpless. The source alleged the filmmaker believed he “had no control” over his son’s behavior and pointed to one incident in which Nick allegedly “punched the bathroom wall.”

Article continues below advertisement

The source claimed Nick’s explosive behavior didn’t stop with his parents. At one point, the 32-year-old allegedly threatened his sister Romy Reiner after she confronted him.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sources claimed Nick Reiner's behavior became increasingly violent.
Source: @romyreiner/Instagram

Sources claimed Nick Reiner's behavior became increasingly violent.

Article continues below advertisement

“His parents threatened to call authorities multiple times, but in the end didn’t,” the insider alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, Nick showed little regret for the damage he caused during his rages and allegedly found the destruction amusing.

“Nick would reportedly find the aftermath of his rages funny and ‘brag [about] how he could get away with anything,’” the source said.

Article continues below advertisement

“He laughed about destroying his parents’ guesthouse more than once,” the insider continued. “He was so nonchalant about it.”

The insider also claimed Nick, who had been in and out of rehab facilities for years, would allegedly take “money from his parents for drugs and prostitutes.”

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“He would talk about this stuff in meetings, but then stopped going because he said it was too cultish,” the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nick Reiner's parents reportedly gave him repeated ultimatums.
Source: Nimrod Kamer/YouTube

Nick Reiner's parents reportedly gave him repeated ultimatums.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the couple’s daughter Romy allegedly discovered her parents’ bodies at their Los Angeles mansion and called for medical assistance around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Romy reportedly told officers that Nick could be a person of interest and described him as “dangerous.” Nick was not at the residence when she arrived.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a report dated Monday, December 15, Nick is currently being held at Parker Center Jail in downtown Los Angeles, where his bail has been set at $4 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick had previously spoken about his violent behavior during a 2018 appearance on the “Dopey” podcast, where he laughed while recounting an incident in which he “destroyed” his parents’ home during a drug-fueled outburst.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Romy Reiner allegedly found her parents’ bodies and called for help.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Romy Reiner allegedly found her parents’ bodies and called for help.

Article continues below advertisement

“I got totally spun out on uppers... I think it was coke and something else...and I was up for days on end, and I started punching out some things in my guest house,” Nick told the host. “I started with the TV and then I went over to the lamp...”

Article continues below advertisement

“Everything in the guest house got wrecked,” he recalled. “Yeah, I literally punched the TV.”

Nick, who has struggled with addiction for years, added that there was “no logic” behind the outburst, saying he was simply “pissed” after his parents told him he “had to go.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.