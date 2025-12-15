NEWS Rob Reiner Never Encouraged His Kids to 'Just Say No to Drugs' Before Being Brutally Killed by Addict Son Source: mega Rob Reiner explained why he never told his kids to 'just say no to drugs' years before his drug addict son allegedly murdered him and his wife, Michele. Allie Fasanella Dec. 15 2025, Published 1:58 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Rob Reiner never gave his children the "just say no to drugs" talk. The legendary Hollywood director — whose drug addict son, Nick, allegedly murdered him and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, on Sunday, December 14 — shared why he skipped the anti-drug conversation with his kids in a 2016 interview. Discussing Being Charlie, a film Rob, 78, directed that Nick, 32, co-wrote about his experience with drug addiction, the father-of-four explained how he "would have have felt" like a "hypocrite" doing so since he was "a child of the '60s."

Source: mega Rob Reiner first sent his troubled son, Nick, to rehab when he was just a teen.

"There wasn’t anyone I knew who didn’t do something … People go through a period and come out the other end," he told the outlet at the time. However, Rob admitted he wasn't as young as his son was when he first encountered drugs. The When Harry Met Sally director revealed Nick was only 15 when he attended a "pill-popping" party in Los Angeles where a kid overdosed, leading Rob and his wife to send their son to rehab for the first time.

Rob Reiner Regretted Sending Son Nick to Rehab

Source: mega Rob Reiner had four children.

Rob expressed regret over sending Nick to rehab after just one incident. "To be honest, we overreacted," he admitted. "It’s one thing to keep someone safe, but most of these programs are punitive." In the same interview, Nick spoke about cycling in and out of programs, where he would make friends who would later die. "Kids I’d sleep next to for six months, to hear they died is shocking," he spilled.

Nick Reiner Allegedly Slit His Parents' Throats

Source: mega Nick Reiner denied being just a 'spoiled rich kid' during a 2016 interview.

Nick added, "I’m so grateful I’m still alive, and I can say I’m more than a spoiled rich kid." The troubled screenwriter has been arrested and is currently being held on suspicion of murder following his parents' brutal slayings. The couple was found with their throats slit after an intense argument the night prior.

Romy Reiner Discovered Her Parents Following Their Brutal Deaths

Source: mega Rob and Michele Reiner's 28-year-old daughter, Romy, found the couple with knife wounds.

The Stand by Me director and his wife were discovered by their daughter, Romy, 28. She told police her brother "should be a suspect," describing him as "dangerous." The Los Angeles Police Department's homicide division is investigating Rob and Michele's murders.