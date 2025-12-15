Rob Reiner's Son Nick 'Felt Closer' to His Dad After Co-Writing 'Being Charlie' 10 Years Before Allegedly Murdering His Parents
Dec. 15 2025, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
A joint interview featuring Rob Reiner and his son Nick has eerily resurfaced after the famous film director was horrifically killed alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.
Nick, who was arrested for murder in connection with his parents' deaths, admitted he "didn't bond" with his dad "as a kid" during a conversation in 2016 on AOL's speaker series, BUILD, while promoting their film Being Charlie, which was loosely based on the 32-year-old's substance abuse struggles.
"He really liked baseball, I liked basketball, and he could watch [baseball] with my brother, [Jake]," Nick reflected at the time, noting how watching his dad work on "something that I’m interested in" bettered their relationship.
"I was like, ‘Wow, he really knows a lot and it made me feel closer to him,'" the troubled drug addict recalled.
Rob credited Nick, who co-wrote the movie, for being the film's driving force.
"Even though I’ve had a lot of experience making movies, and I said this to him many, many times, that he was the heart and soul of the film," the When Harry Met Sally director expressed.
Rob continued: "When it came to making the film deeper and better I would really have to defer to him. Even though I have had all this experience making films, the core of this film I really had to look to him."
"I relied on him for giving it the honesty and the truth that it has," The Wolf of Wall Street actor declared.