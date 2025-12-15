Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy Gushed How 'Thankful' She Was for 'Family and Health' 2 Weeks Before Her Brother Nick Allegedly Murdered Director

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner and wife Michele's daughter Romy gushed over how happy she was just two weeks before her brother Nick allegedly murdered their parents on Sunday, December 14. On December 1, Romy shared a photo dump from a recent tropical vacation she went on with a few of her relatives, eerily captioning the set, "Thankful for family, health, and followers of any age. Not thankful for the president and the state of our country."

Article continues below advertisement

Rom Reiner's Family Vacation Photos

Source: @romyreiner/instagram Rob Reiner's daughter Romy shared family vacation photos two weeks before he was murdered.

The upload included snaps of Romy, 28, in a red bikini, Rob, 78, and Michelle, 68, swimming in a crystal clear waters and more scenic shots of their gorgeous surroundings. She shared another batch of pictures from the trip on November 29. Romy also showed love for her father the day of his death, as on her Instagram Story, she shared a screenshot of her TV screen displaying This Is Spinal Tap and the sequel, telling her followers, "Go watch." After news of Rob and Michele's deaths, people took to the comments section of Romy's latest post to offer their condolences.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Found Dead Inside Their Home

Source: @romyreiner/instagram Romy gushed she was 'thankful' for her family two weeks before her brother Nick was accused of murdering their parents.

As OK! reported, the couple was found by Romy insider their Brentwood, Calif., home. At the time, she informed authorities that her relative should be a suspect since he was "dangerous." The duo was found with "lacerations consistent with knife wounds." The following day, Nick, 32, was arrested in connection to the murders. He's currently being held at Parker Center Jail in L.A., with his bail set at $4 million.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Family Speaks Out on the Tragedy

Source: @romyreiner/instagram Romy was the one who uncovered her parents' bodies at their home.

After the deaths were confirmed, the family released the following statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time." Rob's eldest daughter, Tracy, 61, also told NBC News, "I came from the greatest family ever. I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock."

Source: @buildseries/youtube Nick Reiner was arrested on Monday, December 15, in connection to his parents' murders.