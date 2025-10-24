or
'Nutjob' Rob Schneider Slammed for Falsely Claiming Kids Never Got 'Sick' Until Recently: 'Dumber Than the Characters He Plays'

Rob Schneider is under fire after claiming children didn't get sick when he was growing up in the 1960s.

Oct. 24 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Rob Schneider sparked outrage and was slammed after making false claims about the history of America's healthcare.

On Thursday, October 23, the actor was tweeting various posts mocking the No Kings rallies — which protested Donald Trump being in office — and promoting Republican views when he made a random allegation about how often children get sick.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Schneider's False Claim

"FYI… There were NO Children’s Hospitals when I was a kid. Because kids weren’t sick," the star, 61, tweeted.

Social media users flagged his post as inaccurate, with an added context note reading, "The claim is false. Children's hospitals in the US date back to 1855 (e.g., Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 1855; Boston Children's, 1869). Infant mortality was higher in the 1950s-70s (29.2/1,000 in 1950 vs. 6.1/1,000 in 2010), indicating kids were sick."

He followed up by posting videos about vaccine conspiracies.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actor Was Slammed on Social Media

Social media users quickly slammed the comedian for his comments.

"Lmaooooo you've gotta be trolling at this point. Polio, Tuberculosis, St Judes, the list goes on and on dude. You know better than this... Smh [shaking my head]," one person said in the replies, while another noted, "Delete this tweet. You are embarrassing yourself."

"Rob Schneider is somehow dumber than the characters he plays in movies. Bravo sir," quipped a third.

Others called him a "moron" and a "nutjob," labeling his allegations as "absurd."

The Comedian Says He Was 'Blacklisted' From Showbiz

The movie star's opinions have caused countless controversies before, even claiming he was "blacklisted" from Hollywood for his conservative views and for voting for Trump.

"Hollywood doesn't want any controversy at all because they don't make decisions based on what the best movie is, they make decisions on something much more arbitrary," he spilled in a 2024 interview. "The decisions that the executives make is based on ‘what will delay my inevitable firing the longest?’ and if they work with somebody like me who's outspoken, they might get fired. So I understand it, but at the same time, I think people will come around."

Rob Schneider Says He's Banned From Canada Due to 'Hate Speech'

The Big Daddy actor has also been widely criticized for making anti-vaccine and anti-trans jokes in his standup-routine. In fact, in 2024, the dad-of-three revealed he was banned from Canada for his material.

Schneider said the ban came because the jokes he made at a charity event for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation were deemed as "hate speech."

According to an eyewitness, attendees began leaving the event space before he was asked to stop performing.

