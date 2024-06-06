'Everyone in the Room Was Groaning': Rob Schneider Removed From Charity Event Over Anti-Trans and Anti-Vaccine Jokes

The Regina organization noted that Schneider’s jokes did not align with the views of the charity.

“While we recognize that in a free and democratic society, individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our Foundation and team,” the foundation said in a statement.

“An unconditional apology was offered right after to our guests and our community,” the organization added. “We reiterate this sincere and unconditional apology today, for any offense caused by Mr. Schneider’s recent comedy set, at the Four Seasons Ball.”

