'Everyone in the Room Was Groaning': Rob Schneider Removed From Charity Event Over Anti-Trans and Anti-Vaccine Jokes
Over the weekend, comedian Rob Schneider was removed from the stage at a charity event for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.
The incident took place at the Four Seasons Ball on Saturday night, where the Jack & Jill actor's performance was met with widespread disapproval and boos from the audience.
Schneider's material allegedly focused on topics related to the LGBTQ+ community and vaccines, which led to discomfort among the audience and ultimately resulted in his removal from the stage.
Attendees reportedly started walking out of the event before the Grown Ups actor was asked to leave the stage.
One attendee of the charity fundraiser told outlets, “Everyone in the room was groaning,” adding that it was “apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt.”
Tynan Allan, a Black, queer person who attended the event to support various healthcare causes, told CBC that he was horrified by the transphobic and misogynistic content of Schneider's set.
"Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, 'What is going on?' Like whispering to themselves. Not a single laugh at times," Allan said. "It was just very apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt and how unacceptable the things he was talking about were."
The Regina organization noted that Schneider’s jokes did not align with the views of the charity.
“While we recognize that in a free and democratic society, individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our Foundation and team,” the foundation said in a statement.
“An unconditional apology was offered right after to our guests and our community,” the organization added. “We reiterate this sincere and unconditional apology today, for any offense caused by Mr. Schneider’s recent comedy set, at the Four Seasons Ball.”
Schneider recently denied reports that he was cut off during a performance at a high-profile Republican holiday gala late last year, during which he allegedly made racist jokes about Asian people and "Korean w----houses."
Politico reported that the frequent Adam Sandler collaborator was cut off after 10 minutes during what was supposed to be a 30-minute set at the Waldorf Astoria and that Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi chose to leave because she found Schneider's routine "gross and vulgar."
"Nobody removed me from stage, somebody waved to me at the 50-minute mark," Schneider told TMZ. "I'm not changing my material or apologizing for my jokes to anybody. Enough with this woke bulls---, America's sick of it."