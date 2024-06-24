11 of Rob Schneider's Most Controversial Moments: From Anti-Vax Comments to Whitewashing Accusations
Rob Schneider Feuded With Everyone on X
Over the years, Rob Schneider has clashed with several celebrities and personalities on X, formerly Twitter.
He blasted Kamala Harris after she posted a video about the differences between equality and equity. Schneider dismissed Harris' explanation and wrote in a tweet, "Socialistic, Marxist Drivel from the prospective Vice President. America's promise is equality and opportunity for all! It is NOT a promise of the SAME OUTCOME for ALL! It is YOUR individual HARD WORK and SWEAT & TALENT that determines your success! A 'big difference' indeed!"
Schneider also slammed tech giants in 2019, defending himself while reminding them about free speech. He called out Amazon for banning the books "that question medical orthodoxy" and Google, Facebook and YouTube for allegedly controlling information.
He Also Attacked Mel Gibson
Schneider also added Mel Gibson to his hate list after criticizing him in a statement.
"I, Rob Schneider, a 1/2 Jew, pledge from this day forth to never work with Mel Gibson, an actor-director-producer and anti-Semite," he said.
Per the Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star, Gibson would have been the perfect star to play the role of a Nazi gang leader in his directorial debut, Big Stan, but he reportedly could not cast him.
He Called Will Smith 'A------' After 2022 Oscars Slap
Two years after Will Smith's controversial Oscars slap and appearance, Schneider criticized the Men in Black star during his interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show.
"Will Smith is a t---. Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is and it was exposed that night that he’s really an a-------," said Schneider.
The Animal star continued, "It’s a deep, dark thing to do that in front of all those people and to a really great legendary comedian, who’s literally the best comedian of our generation. You wouldn’t have this whole wave of comedy that came after if it wasn’t for Chris Rock. He’s kicked open the doors."
Rob Schneider Claimed Robin Williams' Death Was Linked to Drugs
Robin Williams' Parkinson's drugs contributed to his suicide, Schneider controversially claimed on X a week after the Mrs. Doubtfire star died. Experts debunked his statement at the time.
He Claimed Vaccines Could Cause Autism
Speaking with News10 Sacramento, Schneider claimed vaccinations are linked to autism.
"It's illegal. You can't make people do procedures that they don't want. The parents have to be the ones who make the decisions for what's best for our kids. It can't be the government saying that. It's against the Nuremberg Laws," he argued.
He Commented on the 'Home Alone' Franchise
In December 2023, Schneider opined about Home Alone 2: Lost in New York superseding the original film.
"Home Alone 1 is just a family who just doesn't know how to take care of their children. But Home Alone 2 is actually a movie that's about a child's ingenuity and also a family that doesn't know how to keep after an eye on their children," he explained. "The thing to get out of that is how much hair I had. It was beautiful."
His comments soon divided the internet as Home Alone fans suggested the first movie was better than the successor.
Rob Schneider Defended Himself From Whitewashing Accusations
After playing roles of different ethnicities in 50 First Dates and You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Schneider sent a letter to The New York Times defending himself against whitewashing accusations.
The star, who is half Filipino, said in the 2005 letter that Hollywood "should give roles to the most talented person irrespective of ethnicity, race or in my case 'looks.'"
He Delivered Anti-Trans and Anti-Vaccine Jokes
Schneider's controversial comments soon led to his removal from the stage of a charity event. He offended the attendees and patrons at the Hospitals of Regina Foundation with his anti-vaccine and anti-trans jokes, according to eyewitnesses.
"Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, 'What is going on?' Like whispering to themselves. Not a single laugh at times," event attendee Tynan Allan told CBC. "It was just very apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt and how unacceptable the things he was talking about were."
The foundation also released a statement regarding Schneider's appearance and explained why they decided to end his performance earlier than intended.
"While we recognize that in a free and democratic society individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider's set do not align with the values of our Foundation and team," the statement read. "We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider's positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team."
Rob Schneider Lectured John Lewis
After the news about John Lewis not attending Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, Schneider shared a since-deleted tweet to criticize the late congressman, who died three years later.
"You are a great person. But Dr. King didn't give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished and won Civil Rights," Schneider said of Lewis.
The congressman knew Martin Luther King Jr. as he walked with him on a historic march.
He Said Cancel Culture Is Over
Speaking with the New York Post while walking the streets of NYC, Schneider claimed cancel culture "is over" even after getting booed at his gig at the Four Seasons Ball.
He Reportedly Got Phil Hartman's Pal Fired From 'SNL'
Reports claimed Schneider got Phil Hartman from SNL after the latter managed to score an internship for a family friend on Weekend Update. Schneider's then-girlfriend reportedly got jealous and asked him to have the intern fired.
After hearing about the incident, Hartman and Schneider got physical while the former threatened to "put a bullet in [his] head."