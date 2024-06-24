11 of Rob Schneider's Most Controversial Moments: From Anti-Vax Comments to Whitewashing Accusations

Over the years, Rob Schneider has clashed with several celebrities and personalities on X, formerly Twitter.

He blasted Kamala Harris after she posted a video about the differences between equality and equity. Schneider dismissed Harris' explanation and wrote in a tweet, "Socialistic, Marxist Drivel from the prospective Vice President. America's promise is equality and opportunity for all! It is NOT a promise of the SAME OUTCOME for ALL! It is YOUR individual HARD WORK and SWEAT & TALENT that determines your success! A 'big difference' indeed!"

Schneider also slammed tech giants in 2019, defending himself while reminding them about free speech. He called out Amazon for banning the books "that question medical orthodoxy" and Google, Facebook and YouTube for allegedly controlling information.