Comedian Rob Schneider Reveals Canada Has Banned Him From Reentering the Country Over 'Naughty Jokes' They Deemed as 'Hate Speech'

While on the most recent installment of The Tucker Carlson Show , the comedian, 60, spoke with host Tucker Carlson about how he is no longer allowed to enter the North American country following the anti-trans and anti-vaccine jokes he made at a charity event.

“They really went after me and it hurt not at all,” Schneider said of the June event, which was cut short after his quips offended the organizers.

Schneider noted how the bit that got him into the most trouble was one in which he played a father telling his son to pretend to identify as female so he can do well in sports. Despite the backlash, Schneider has refused to issue an apology.