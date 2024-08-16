Comedian Rob Schneider Reveals Canada Has Banned Him From Reentering the Country Over 'Naughty Jokes' They Deemed as 'Hate Speech'
No more gigs in Canada for Rob Schneider!
While on the most recent installment of The Tucker Carlson Show, the comedian, 60, spoke with host Tucker Carlson about how he is no longer allowed to enter the North American country following the anti-trans and anti-vaccine jokes he made at a charity event.
The former SNL star shared how he also has been blacklisted from late-night TV because of his conservative views.
“You were punished by the Canadians for telling naughty jokes,” Carlson stated during their sit-down.
“They really went after me and it hurt not at all,” Schneider said of the June event, which was cut short after his quips offended the organizers.
Schneider noted how the bit that got him into the most trouble was one in which he played a father telling his son to pretend to identify as female so he can do well in sports. Despite the backlash, Schneider has refused to issue an apology.
“I’m glad I did it and I’ll do it again if you let me back in the country!” he shared.
Carlson then asked, “Which I’m assuming they won’t?”
“I will not be allowed back into the country — for ‘hate speech,’ for jokes!” Schneider revealed.
“And you’re not allowed on late night TV either?” the right-wing reporter added, to which the performer noted, “I don’t get invited.”
The Leo voice actor added that being left out of the genre does not bother him as he believes late-night TV is similar to liberal political propaganda.
“Much of late night TV is political indoctrination with comedic imposition. It no longer resembles comedy as much as cheering on the rhetoric and attacking a particular one half of the country,” he complained.
Schneider then deemed late-night hosts unoriginal.
“You can literally replace the dialogue with the jokes from one late-night guy to the next guy and then put them in the mouth of this guy and there’s just no individual point of view because it is really ideologically captured,” he shared.
As OK! previously reported, back in June, Schneider was caught by paparazzi in NYC following his shocking performance in Canada.
The celeb declared cancel culture was “over” despite the hate he was receiving online.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The 50 First Dates alum also teased his potential appearance in one of friend Adam Sandler’s films Happy Gilmore 2.
As for a Grown Ups 3 movie, Schneider was hopeful the franchise would make a return. “There better be,” he said.