Controversial Comedian Rob Schneider Declares He's 'Voting for Donald Trump' After Claiming Hollywood 'Blacklisted' Him for His Conservative Views

When asked if he believes he’s been “blacklisted” for his beliefs, The Animal star said, “Yes. Hollywood doesn't want any controversy at all because they don't make decisions based on what the best movie is, they make decisions on something much more arbitrary.”

The actor explained: “The decisions that the executives make is based on ‘what will delay my inevitable firing the longest?’ and if they work with somebody like me who's outspoken, they might get fired. So I understand it, but at the same time, I think people will come around.”