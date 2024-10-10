Controversial Comedian Rob Schneider Declares He's 'Voting for Donald Trump' After Claiming Hollywood 'Blacklisted' Him for His Conservative Views
Donald Trump has Rob Schneider’s vote!
In an interview published on Thursday, October 10, the controversial comedian, 60 — who claimed Hollywood has turned against him for his conservative views — declared his support for the Republican presidential candidate, 78.
When asked if he believes he’s been “blacklisted” for his beliefs, The Animal star said, “Yes. Hollywood doesn't want any controversy at all because they don't make decisions based on what the best movie is, they make decisions on something much more arbitrary.”
The actor explained: “The decisions that the executives make is based on ‘what will delay my inevitable firing the longest?’ and if they work with somebody like me who's outspoken, they might get fired. So I understand it, but at the same time, I think people will come around.”
The Leo voice actor, who has a close relationship with Adam Sandler, claimed, “Once they attack you and you survive, you feel emboldened because it's like, ‘you didn't destroy me,’ you just felt like you got burned, but you're still intact.”
Back in August, Schneider went on Tucker Carlson’s show to discuss how he was banned from Canada after his set was declared “hate speech” by the country. He claimed his right-leaning “naughty jokes” should not have been prosecuted.
During the recent sit-down, the conservative father-of-three was open about his support for Trump in 2024.
“I'm voting for Trump,” he began. “The Democrats aren't for anything. They're against any limit on abortions, they're depending on people to hate Donald Trump more than they love their country, and will they be successful? I hope not, because I love my country more than I hate Donald Trump.”
Despite his endorsement, Schneider pointed out some of Trump’s flaws.
“I wouldn't say [he's] unhinged, I would say undisciplined. But I will say that he's got a better team this time and I think he'll listen to them this time,” he stated.
- Robert De Niro Says Joe Biden 'on a Gurney' Is Better Than Having 'Dangerous' Donald Trump as President
- 15 Celebrities Who Have Dissed Trump: Rosie O'Donnell, Barbra Streisand and More
- Roseanne Barr Gushes Over 'Hilarious' Donald Trump, Claims Democrats Hate Him Because They 'Don't Have Any Sense of Humor'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I don't think he necessarily had the best people around him because he was manipulated with this Covid tyranny,” Schneider continued. “I think in November 2019, he knew that there was something happening from China, it was a manipulation happening, but he wasn't going to allow it to shut down the best economy in the world.”
When queried about the celebrity support Kamala Harris has received, Schneider ranted, “I mean, who cares what they think? They've been cowed and they're just doing the safe thing.”
The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo lead then dissed Trump’s rivals, adding, “The Biden-Harris administration has proved that they colluded with big tech to silence Americans, who ended up being right, so I'm against censorship, I'm against forever wars, I'm against just letting in 20 million people.”
Schneider then dove into the topic of immigration, which Trump has pointed to as one of the United States' largest issues.
“I'm all for legal immigration because we need it, we're not having enough babies, and also it's good for the country, but let people in who love their country,” he said.
Schneider then alleged, “You have a Marxist that's running for President,” referencing Kamala Harris.
“I hope if Trump wins, that Bobby Kennedy will be in the administration to be able to help with the chronic illness that they have in America. That's more important to me than worrying am I gonna get movies from Disney ever again,” the stand-up star concluded.
Daily Mail interviewed Schneider.