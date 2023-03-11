Robert Blake Left Chilling Message For Wife Bonny Lee Bakley On The Day She Was Murdered, Her Sister Claims

On the same day Bonny Lee Bakley was shot dead in a car in 2001, actor Robert Blake apparently tested a gun at his house while he was talking to his sister on the phone.

"She even cried out in terror as she told me, 'He's coming to kill me!' The bang was so loud it set off the burglar alarm," Bonny Lee's sister Margerry Bakley said in an interview. "As the alarm was loudly wailing, Bonny was running around her guesthouse, in the back of Robert's property, frantically locking all the doors so he couldn't come in and shoot her. I believe he was testing his gun to make sure it was working properly."