Hitman Claims Robert Blake Put $10K Price Tag On Late Wife Bonny Lee Bakley

Though Robert Blake was later acquitted in the murder trial of his late wife Bonnie Lee Bakley, the actor apparently hired a hitman for $10,000 prior to her untimely death, a source previously revealed.

Joey Bakley said Blake told him he wanted to get back at a Mexican guy who had ripped him off in a business deal — but Joey changed his tune, claiming Blake was trying to target his wife Bonny Lee.

"Oh my God — I should have known," Joey said. "That dirty S.O.B. ... Robert Blake once asked me to kill someone."