Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Denies Having an Affair With Reporter Olivia Nuzzi, Insists He 'Only Met Her Once in His Life'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has vehemently denied having any sort of extramarital relationship with reporter Olivia Nuzzi after being interviewed by her last year.

The 2024 presidential candidate — who partially suspended his campaign in support of Republican candidate Donald Trump — was accused of having an affair with Nuzzi, New York Magazine's Washington correspondent after the news publication released a statement revealing the journalist was placed on leave due to her alleged "violation of the magazine's standards."