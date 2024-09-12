Donald Trump Left Fuming as Fox News Host and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Agree He 'Clearly' Lost Presidential Debate Against Kamala Harris

"He might have made very good presentations on where the economy was, but it was all over the map," Cavuto continued. "This was the first occasion where it wasn’t just a close call, it was a lopsided one."

Following the critical comments, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to slam the Cavuto: Coast to Coast personality.

Trump penned, "Neil Cavuto, Fox’s Lowest Rated Anchor, is one of the WORST on Television. I actually prefer the losers at CNN and MSDNC!"