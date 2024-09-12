Donald Trump Left Fuming as Fox News Host and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Agree He 'Clearly' Lost Presidential Debate Against Kamala Harris
Donald Trump wasn't happy after hearing people thought he performed poorly at the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week.
On Wednesday, September 11, Fox News host Neil Cavuto stated that the 78-year-old ex-prez "decisively lost."
"He might have made very good presentations on where the economy was, but it was all over the map," Cavuto continued. "This was the first occasion where it wasn’t just a close call, it was a lopsided one."
Following the critical comments, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to slam the Cavuto: Coast to Coast personality.
Trump penned, "Neil Cavuto, Fox’s Lowest Rated Anchor, is one of the WORST on Television. I actually prefer the losers at CNN and MSDNC!"
But Cavuto wasn't the only one to criticize Trump's behavior at the debate. Despite suspending his campaign and teaming up with the controversial politician earlier this year, guest Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also agreed that Trump was the loser.
"I think that Vice President Harris clearly won the debate in terms of her delivery, her polish, her organization, and her preparation," Kennedy Jr. explained, noting that Trump could have won "in terms of governance" but he didn't "tell that story" at the debate.
"In fact, the first question was an extraordinary lost opportunity because it was a question… which is, are Americans better off four years later? And there’s really no argument for saying that they are," he continued. "And all of these things can be attributed to the poor leadership from the Biden-Harris team. That’s the argument he should’ve been making."
Kennedy Jr. also claimed Trump got too "distracted" to keep to the necessary talking points.
"I think it’s unfortunate because I think he really had an airtight argument for his presidency," he added. "But he was not able to make that case to the American public."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was mocked on social media for several wild claims he made at the debate, from insisting residents in Ohio had their pets stolen and eaten by immigrants to giving his opinion on how President Joe Biden supposedly feels about Harris.
"She got no votes. He got 14 million votes. You talk about a threat to democracy? He got 14 millions and they threw him out of office," Trump stated, referencing Biden's decision to end his campaign and endorse Harris.
"And you know what, I'll give you a little secret: he hates her," he declared. "He can't stand her."