Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shades Kamala Harris by Claiming the U.S. Needs a President Who Can 'Put Together an English Sentence'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. insulted Kamala Harris' speaking abilities in a recent interview.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. elaborated on his controversial decision to suspend his campaign and join forces with Donald Trump as the 2024 election approaches.

During a Tuesday, September 3, interview with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, the former presidential candidate revealed he didn't think Vice President Kamala Harris was a "worthy" nominee before he shaded her public speaking abilities.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign in August.

At one point in their sit-down, Cuomo questioned the 70-year-old on why he didn't choose to "stay neutral" and "command the attention of both sides" for the rest of his campaign.

"Well, it became clear to me, Chris, that I was not gonna be allowed on the debating stage, which was really my only path to victory," Kennedy Jr. replied. "I was already being boycotted by all of the mainstream media, the liberal media."

Some polls showed that Kamala Harris would likely win the election if Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stayed in the race.

The ex-presidential hopeful added that polling was showing that if he stayed in the race, Harris would likely win the election — an outcome he said he did not want to happen.

"I don’t think that Vice President Harris is a worthy president of this country," he continued. "I think we need to have a president who can give an interview, who can articulate a vision, who can put together an English sentence, who can articulate and defend her policies and her record, and who can engage in a debate."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed Donald Trump for POTUS.

"Vice President Harris’s speech at the convention made it very clear that she would continue the warfare state," he concluded.

As OK! previously reported, Kennedy Jr. announced he'd made the decision to suspend his campaign on Friday, August 23, and confirmed he would be removing his name from the ballot in 10 battleground states to help Trump win.

Kamala Harris is the first woman to serve as Vice President of the United States.

"I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House," he explained at the time.

He followed up his announcement by endorsing Trump for POTUS.

"Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place, primarily," he said. "These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump."

The first debate between Harris and Trump is scheduled for September 10.

