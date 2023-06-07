Joe Biden's Secret War on RFK Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could end up being President Joe Biden's biggest competition amid the 2024 election.
According to Politico, "the Bidenites are relying on their media allies to maul RFK Jr."
Over the years, Biden's falls and slip-ups when forgetting someone's name have been apparent, resulting in Democrats becoming nervous about what the future looks like. Though Kennedy Jr. has made some stunning claims in the past, only 60 percent of Democrats support Biden, 80, per the latest CNN-SRSS survey.
Meanwhile, 42 percent of those people might choose someone else entirely. For his part, Kennedy Jr. has 20 percent of the votes saying they would back him.
Kennedy Jr., 69, recently announced he would be throwing his hat in the ring, and his wife, Cheryl Hines, reacted to the news.
"My husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced today he will be running for President and I support his decision," the 57-year-old said in a statement. "He is a fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life fighting for democracy."
Kennedy Jr. has made headlines for his quirky views over the years, including how he's been an anti-vaccine activist for a long time — something his family doesn't agree with.
"I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations and the role of social media platforms in policing false information. It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organization," his younger sister Kerry Kennedy said
RFK Jr.'s youngest brother, Doug Kennedy, 56, also shared a similar sentiment. "Everyone [in the family] loves him and recognizes his talent. Not everyone agrees with his positions," he said.
Kennedy Jr. also got into trouble when he said the COVID vaccine mandates were "worse" than what the Jews experienced during the Holocaust in 2022.
“My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own,” the actress later said on Twitter. “While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.”