Not Again! President Joe Biden Takes a Tumble During Commencement Address to Air Force Graduates: Watch

After the ceremony ended, Biden shook hands with the grads, but he tripped over a sandbag, resulting in a nasty fall.

The president, 80, spoke at the 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado as he handed out diplomas.

Yikes! President Joe Biden tripped and fell again on Thursday, June 1, during a commencement address to Air Force graduates.

Secret Service, along with an Air Force officer, rushed to his side to help him up.

Fortunately, it looked like Biden is OK, as he got up and finished the ceremony.

Matt Finn said, "There was strong sun during some of the Air Force Academy grad. He stood for a long time shaking the hand of all 900+ cadets ... He appeared alert and in good stamina throughout."

Meanwhile, the White House said the politician was not injured.