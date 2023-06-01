Not Again! President Joe Biden Takes a Tumble During Commencement Address to Air Force Graduates: Watch
Yikes! President Joe Biden tripped and fell again on Thursday, June 1, during a commencement address to Air Force graduates.
The president, 80, spoke at the 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado as he handed out diplomas.
After the ceremony ended, Biden shook hands with the grads, but he tripped over a sandbag, resulting in a nasty fall.
Secret Service, along with an Air Force officer, rushed to his side to help him up.
Fortunately, it looked like Biden is OK, as he got up and finished the ceremony.
Matt Finn said, "There was strong sun during some of the Air Force Academy grad. He stood for a long time shaking the hand of all 900+ cadets ... He appeared alert and in good stamina throughout."
Meanwhile, the White House said the politician was not injured.
Of course, people couldn't help but chime in on the viral moment.
One person wrote, "Sweet jeebus this made my day," while another said, "Sleepy Joe."
A third person added, "This guy is a sad embarrassment!"
A few weeks ago, Biden nearly took a tumble after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, 65, in Hiroshima on Friday, May 19, prior to the Group of Seven summit.
While arriving for a tour of the Itsukushima Shrine, Biden walked down a set of stairs and tripped — however, he caught himself before falling down.
Naturally, people were amused at the situation.
"He even stumbles like a Mummy," one user wrote, while another rudely declared, "OMG! Hold onto the handrails you d*** fool!"
- White House Official Left Speechless After Asked If President Joe Biden Is 'Corrupt'
- James Van Der Beek Calls Out Democratic National Committee Over Decision to Axe Primary Debates With President Joe Biden: 'What About the Will of the People?'
- President Joe Biden Laughs at the Idea of Pardoning Donald Trump: Watch
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Biden is running for president again, but some are worried about his age, including Hillary Clinton.
"But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it," Clinton stated. "But, you know, he has this great saying — and I think he's right — don't judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he's determined to run; he has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done. He doesn't get the credit yet for what is happening out in the country in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future with CHIPS and other stuff. So, I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he can be re-elected, and that's what we should all hope for."