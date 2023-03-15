Kim Kardashian Berated For Constantly Doing 'Duck Lip Poses' In Latest Skin-Baring Photos: 'So Lame'
Kim Kardashian posted some gorgeous selfies — but fans didn't seem to give the reality star any love.
"Hey," the 42-year-old simply captioned three photos of herself wearing a black bikini on Tuesday, March 14.
But fans were quick to call out the reality star for always using the same faces in her snaps.
One person wrote, "Duck lips poses are sooooo 2012," while another added, "She sure does like looking at herself all the time!"
A third person wrote, "In every single photo now she does the troutpout. Why?" while another fumed, Are you able to smile normally? The duck pout is sooooooooooooo lame."
Just a few days earlier, the Hulu star posed for a selfie, showing off her kissy face.
"Have the best day!" she exclaimed.
Yet again, the mom-of-four's followers were confused why she feels the need to not smile.
One person asked, "Just curious, why do you always make this face?" while another said, "I’m so very bored with the pose."
"Kim this kissy face 😭," another penned.
Some users had a theory as to why Kardashian never grins.
One person theorized, "She must be self-conscious about her smile which is why she goes to the kissy face or the serious face."
Despite people coming for Kardashian, others praised her after she posted an unedited, make-up free selfie on March 6.
In the picture, she showed herself at the dentist, while her hair was pulled back in a tight braid.
"Kim is pretty without make up😍goooosh !!!❤️," one person gushed.
"Yes an unfiltered selfie!!!" one fan exclaimed, while another said, "Nice to see Kim’s skin without makeup or a filter."
In July 2022, Kardashian got candid about previous procedures she's had done.
“A little bit of Botox. But I’ve chilled, actually,” she told Allure. The Kardashians star added, “I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I care. I really genuinely care about looking good,” she added. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”