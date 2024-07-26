OK Magazine
'I'm in It to Win It': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Vows to Stay in the Presidential Race Despite Massive Dip in the Polls

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vowed to stay in the race.

Jul. 26 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reassured his supporters that the rumors of him dropping out of the race are false and that he plans to see it to the end against former President Donald Trump and the Democratic party's nominee.

RFK Jr. announced that he is 'in it to win it.'

RFK Jr. took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share, "I'm in it to win it."

"I lead in popularity and independents are now the largest voting bloc. Momentum is shifting in my favor as I close in on ballot access in all 50 states," he told his 3.1 million followers. "I look forward to challenging President [Donald] Trump and the DNC nominee at the next debate. #AmericaStrong."

RFK Jr.'s poll numbers took a massive hit after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Kennedy's independent presidential bid saw a significant decline after President Joe Biden decided to step down from the 2024 race, throwing his endorsement behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

This move by Biden has reshaped the political landscape, leaving Kennedy's campaign facing challenges, as indicated by recent polls.

Two recent polls conducted on July 22 to 23 shed light on Kennedy's dwindling voter support. An Ipsos/Reuters survey of 992 registered voters revealed a drop from 11 percent to 8 percent for Kennedy in a three-way matchup involving Harris and Trump.

Similarly, a Big Village Caravan poll of 2,016 U.S. adults outlined a decline from 9.2 percent to 6.7 percent for Kennedy within a comparable scenario.

Robert F. Kennedy claims he'll debate Donald Trump and whoever the Democratic nominee is.

Reports suggested a private meeting between Kennedy and Trump in Milwaukee took place on July 15, fueling speculations about a potential withdrawal from the race and an endorsement of the Republican nominee.

As OK! previously reported, RFK Jr. allegedly spoke with Trump about trading an endorsement for a position in his administration should he win the 2024 election.

One source familiar with the discussion claimed it began when Kennedy Jr., 70, received a group text from ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson that later led to a phone call between the politician and the ex-prez.

RFK Jr.'s campaign denied rumors he'll drop out of the race.

Kennedy's campaign press secretary, Stefanie Spear, refuted the rumors, claiming Kennedy's focus was on national unity and his intention to engage with leaders across party lines.

"Yes, Mr. Kennedy met with President Trump today to discuss national unity, and he hopes to meet with leaders of the Democratic Party as well," Spear told Politico. "And no he is not dropping out of the race. He is the only pro-environment, pro-choice, anti-war candidate who beats Donald Trump in head-to-head polls."

