'I'm in It to Win It': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Vows to Stay in the Presidential Race Despite Massive Dip in the Polls

Kennedy's independent presidential bid saw a significant decline after President Joe Biden decided to step down from the 2024 race, throwing his endorsement behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

This move by Biden has reshaped the political landscape, leaving Kennedy's campaign facing challenges, as indicated by recent polls.

Two recent polls conducted on July 22 to 23 shed light on Kennedy's dwindling voter support. An Ipsos/Reuters survey of 992 registered voters revealed a drop from 11 percent to 8 percent for Kennedy in a three-way matchup involving Harris and Trump.

Similarly, a Big Village Caravan poll of 2,016 U.S. adults outlined a decline from 9.2 percent to 6.7 percent for Kennedy within a comparable scenario.