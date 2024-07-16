'I Am Mortified': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Issues Apology After Phone Call With Donald Trump Was Leaked
While leaks in politics are not uncommon, a video that came out yesterday has independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. completely “mortified.”
In a video that was shared, Kennedy can be seen holding his cell phone while former President Donald Trump is on the other line.
In the clip, which was a phone call that took place after Trump’s attempted assassination attempt, Trump spoke to Kennedy about vaccines, how he’s going to win the election and how President Joe Biden called him and asked him how he knew to turn his head as he was being shot. Trump also described that the bullet that hit his ear was like “the world’s largest mosquito.” This morning, Kennedy issued an apology for the video being shared on X: “When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president.”
Even though he apologized, it did not stop critics from coming for Kennedy on X. “Are you really going to pretend you didn’t do this on purpose?” one user questioned him. “Give us a break.” Another X member commented that this is an “absolutely horrendous look for you,” while someone else told Kennedy he needs to “drop out” of the presidential race.
Not all comments were negative, though, as one user wrote, “Thank you. I found it deeply inappropriate that that video was posted, and I appreciate you taking responsibility.”
Prior to this scandal, Trump had put out on his Truth Social network platform a statement that read: “In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service Protection — immediately. Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!”
“It is a hopeful sign for our country when a political opponent calls for one's protection,” Kennedy posted on X on July 15 while sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post. “Maybe our country can unite after all.”
Later, Kennedy confirmed that Biden had indeed given him Secret Service protection: “Thank you to President Biden for granting me Secret Service protection. And I am so grateful to Gavin deBecker & Associates for keeping me safe for the last 15 months of my Presidential campaign.”
Rumors have been flying rampantly regarding Kennedy dropping out of the presidential race since his call with Trump. Kennedy also took to X to explicitly confirm that he's “not dropping out of the race.”