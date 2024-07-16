'I Am Mortified': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Issues Apology After Phone Call With Donald Trump Was Leaked

In a video that was shared, Kennedy can be seen holding his cell phone while former President Donald Trump is on the other line.

In the clip, which was a phone call that took place after Trump’s attempted assassination attempt, Trump spoke to Kennedy about vaccines, how he’s going to win the election and how President Joe Biden called him and asked him how he knew to turn his head as he was being shot. Trump also described that the bullet that hit his ear was like “the world’s largest mosquito.” This morning, Kennedy issued an apology for the video being shared on X: “When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president.”