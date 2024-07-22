Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Offered to Trade Endorsement for Position in Donald Trump Administration: Report
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. allegedly spoke with Donald Trump about potentially trading an endorsement for a position in his administration should he win the 2024 election.
The talks reportedly began shortly after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a July 13 rally in Pennsylvania. However, sources said they did not come to an agreement on the matter and the idea was ultimately rejected.
One source familiar with the discussion claimed it began when Kennedy Jr., 70, received a group text from ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson that later led to a phone call between the politician and the ex-prez.
Per the report, one source alleged their conversation included discussion on Kennedy Jr. potentially ending his campaign as well as details of possible career opportunities for him in Trump's administration — specifically one "overseeing a portfolio of health and medical issues."
Trump spokesperson Danielle Alvarez later released a statement that read: "President Trump met with RFK and they had a conversation about the issues just as he does regularly with important figures in business and politics because they all recognize he will be the next president of the United States."
During a Monday, July 22, interview, Kennedy Jr. did not directly address the alleged proposal, but he did admit Trump has been more open to speaking with him than Democrats.
“All I will say to you is I am willing to talk to anybody from either political party who wants to talk about children’s health and how to end the chronic disease epidemic,” he said at the time.
“I have a lot of respect for President Trump for reaching out to me. Nobody from the DNC, high or low, has ever reached out to me in 18 months," RFK Jr. continued. "Instead, they have allocated millions to try to disrupt my campaign.”
This comes after excerpts of a private conversation between Trump and Kennedy Jr. about the possible dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines was leaked to the public.
“I agree with you, man. Something’s wrong with that whole system,” Trump, 78, told Kennedy Jr. “Remember, I said you want to do small doses. Small doses. When you feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it’s meant for a horse, not a, you know, 10-pound or 20-pound baby.”
The Washington Post was first to report the alleged talks between Trump and RFK Jr.