OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Ann Coulter Argues President Joe Biden Will Lose 2024 Election Because Donald Trump Voters Are 'Morons'

anne coulter joe biden lose election donald trump voters morons pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 15 2024, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ann Coulter outlined why she believed President Joe Biden allegedly doesn't have a chance against Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 election— and it comes down her claim MAGA voters are allegedly just not very smart.

Article continues below advertisement
anne coulter joe biden lose election donald trump voters morons
Source: mega

Ann Coulter argued President Joe Biden will not win the 2024 election.

"How many people who voted for Biden in 2020 have since switched to Trump?" she posted via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, January 14.

"If there are ANY, it’s a lot fewer than: 1) those who voted for Trump but who’ve since died (older white people), 2) immigrants who turned 18 in the last 4 yrs and will vote (minorities), 3) Republicans who voted for Trump in 2020, but have since changed their minds over, e.g. his behavior in the GA runoffs, and the 2022 'red wave,'" she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
anne coulter joe biden lose election donald trump voters morons
Source: mega

Biden beat Trump in the 2020 election.

"Losing election after election for the GOP by demanding that Republicans run on the 'stolen 2020 election,' e.g. Blake Masters, Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano, Adam Laxalt, Don Bolduc, Joe Kent, etc," Coulter added.

In a follow-up post, she wrote, "Trump voters are morons cont. NYT: << 'I prefer Trump because Democrats are trying to find any way they can to jail him,' she said. >>"

Article continues below advertisement
anne coulter joe biden lose election donald trump voters morons
Source: mega

Coulter called Trump supporters 'morons.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

"Dems lie about Trump, THEREFORE he’d make a great president!" she penned. "There aren’t enough drugs in the world that could make me that stupid."

Fans and critics alike flooded the comments section with their own opinions. While some slammed the conservative media pundit for her rebuke, others agreed with her.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump aide wrote tweet urging january th rioters be peaceful
Source: mega

X users slammed MAGA supporters as 'cult-like.'

One user claimed MAGA supporters were "cult-like," arguing the loyalty they show the former POTUS — who is the first ex-prez to ever be criminally charged — is "odd."

"We should all be loyal to our country, not to a politician especially," they explained. "If a politician does a good job, they will have my vote but not my loyalty. Seems a little too mobster for me."

A second follower replied, "Brilliantly said. This cult behavior makes me feel that his supporters would love to crown him king &/or dictator with the blind allegiance to everything and anything he does."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"You couldn’t pay me to ever vote for Trump," a third said. "He’s an irrefutable conman who has wreaked havoc on this country in so many ways, and his supporters blindly follow him. I’m sticking with Biden."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.