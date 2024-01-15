Ann Coulter Argues President Joe Biden Will Lose 2024 Election Because Donald Trump Voters Are 'Morons'
Ann Coulter outlined why she believed President Joe Biden allegedly doesn't have a chance against Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 election— and it comes down her claim MAGA voters are allegedly just not very smart.
"How many people who voted for Biden in 2020 have since switched to Trump?" she posted via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, January 14.
"If there are ANY, it’s a lot fewer than: 1) those who voted for Trump but who’ve since died (older white people), 2) immigrants who turned 18 in the last 4 yrs and will vote (minorities), 3) Republicans who voted for Trump in 2020, but have since changed their minds over, e.g. his behavior in the GA runoffs, and the 2022 'red wave,'" she continued.
"Losing election after election for the GOP by demanding that Republicans run on the 'stolen 2020 election,' e.g. Blake Masters, Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano, Adam Laxalt, Don Bolduc, Joe Kent, etc," Coulter added.
In a follow-up post, she wrote, "Trump voters are morons cont. NYT: << 'I prefer Trump because Democrats are trying to find any way they can to jail him,' she said. >>"
- President Joe Biden Dubbing MAGA Republicans 'Extremists' Leaves Fox Hosts Divided: 'He's Not Saying All Republicans'
- Donald Trump's Campaign Slams Hillary Clinton After She Suggests MAGA Extremists Need 'Formal Deprogramming'
- Donald Trump Is 'Historically Dangerous,' Former Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns as 2024 Election Looms
"Dems lie about Trump, THEREFORE he’d make a great president!" she penned. "There aren’t enough drugs in the world that could make me that stupid."
Fans and critics alike flooded the comments section with their own opinions. While some slammed the conservative media pundit for her rebuke, others agreed with her.
One user claimed MAGA supporters were "cult-like," arguing the loyalty they show the former POTUS — who is the first ex-prez to ever be criminally charged — is "odd."
"We should all be loyal to our country, not to a politician especially," they explained. "If a politician does a good job, they will have my vote but not my loyalty. Seems a little too mobster for me."
A second follower replied, "Brilliantly said. This cult behavior makes me feel that his supporters would love to crown him king &/or dictator with the blind allegiance to everything and anything he does."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You couldn’t pay me to ever vote for Trump," a third said. "He’s an irrefutable conman who has wreaked havoc on this country in so many ways, and his supporters blindly follow him. I’m sticking with Biden."