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Robert Irwin Shares Terrifying Story of Crocodile Encounter on Jimmy Fallon’s Show

photo of Robert Irwin
Source: MEGA

Robert Irwin shared a terrifying crocodile encounter on 'The Tonight Show.'

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May 15 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

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Robert Irwin recently shared a frightening experience involving a 14-foot crocodile named after comedian Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

The 22-year-old conservationist described the moment he was “death rolled” by the massive reptile, which he raised since it was a baby.

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image of Robert Irwin shocked viewers by sharing a terrifying story about being 'death rolled' by a massive 14-foot crocodile named after Jimmy Fallon.
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Robert Irwin shocked viewers by sharing a terrifying story about being 'death rolled' by a massive 14-foot crocodile named after Jimmy Fallon.

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“He’s not a baby anymore. I named this crocodile Jimmy Fallon, like, years ago, and he’s now what we call a boss croc. He’s huge,” Robert stated.

He explained that his father, the late Steve Irwin, developed a method for researching crocodiles to enhance conservation efforts.

“Because we research crocodiles in the wild to, like, better conserve them, right? So the way you do that — my dad came up with this — is you actually have to jump on them.”

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image of The conservationist explained that the dangerous encounter happened while researching crocodiles.
Source: MEGA

The conservationist explained that the dangerous encounter happened while researching crocodiles.

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Robert recounted the moment he jumped onto the back of the crocodile.

“I jumped onto him. I kid you not, 14 foot of crocodile, big croc, death rolls me,” he explained.

The encounter left him trapped beneath the animal, weighing an estimated 700 pounds.

“I’m just like, ‘What do I do?’” Luckily, the crocodile rolled back the other way, allowing Robert to escape unharmed.

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image of Robert recalled jumping onto the crocodile before becoming trapped underneath the 700-pound reptile as it violently rolled across the ground.
Source: MEGA

Robert recalled jumping onto the crocodile before becoming trapped underneath the 700-pound reptile as it violently rolled across the ground.

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Robert is the son of beloved television personality and conservationist Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006. His death resulted from a stingray injury while filming a documentary. Robert was only two years old when he lost his father, but he and his sister Bindi Irwin have continued Steve’s legacy by advocating for wildlife and managing the Australian Zoo.

“To continue this legacy is the honour of my life,” Robert shared on Instagram.

He often reflects on his father’s teachings and strives to make him proud.

“If I can make my dad proud, I’ve done my job,” he emphasized.

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image of Robert Irwin also reflected on continuing his father’s wildlife conservation legacy, saying making Steve Irwin proud remains the greatest honor of his life.
Source: MEGA

Robert Irwin also reflected on continuing his father’s wildlife conservation legacy, saying making Steve Irwin proud remains the greatest honor of his life.

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Both siblings have showcased their talents on Dancing With the Stars. Bindi won the show in 2015, while Robert recently took home the trophy in fall 2025 with partner Witney Carson.

“Coming over from Australia, I didn’t know how it would go. I didn’t think I’d make it this far, because I didn’t realize how incredibly supportive America would be,” he told Men’s Health in a December 2025 interview.

Robert expressed gratitude for the audience's support, noting how it signifies that his conservation message resonates.

“When I step into the ballroom, I’m representing a legacy that my dad [Steve Irwin] created with my mom,” he stated.

He aims to inspire young people as a role model in wildlife conservation and beyond.

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