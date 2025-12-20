Bindi and Brother Robert Irwin's Bond: Inside the Celebrity Siblings' Close-Knit Relationship

Article continues below advertisement

Bindi and Robert Irwin Were Born 5 Years Apart

Source: @bindisueirwin/Instagram Steve and Terri Irwin welcomed Bindi and Robert during their marriage.

Bindi and Robert Irwin's bond is a heartfelt testament to the unbreakable force of their close-knit family. The celebrity siblings were born to late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin and his wife, Terri, in Queensland, Australia. The family welcomed them five years apart: Bindi on July 24, 1998, and Robert on December 1, 2003.

Article continues below advertisement

Bindi Irwin First Met Robert in the Hospital

Source: @bindisueirwin/Instagram The Irwin family welcomed Bindi in 1998 and Robert in 2003.

To mark Bindi's 26th birthday in 2024, Robert uploaded a sweet throwback video of their first meeting on the day he was born. "Happy birthday Bindi...love, Brian," he captioned the post. In the video, Steve explained to the young Bindi that her mom "had a little baby boy." "Wow! I'm more excited than Mummy and you," she said, to which her father replied, "I can believe that." The clip then captured Bindi gently cradling her baby brother in her lap while asking questions about her sibling. "I think by the way he is, I'll call him Brian," said Bindi. "His name's Robert," Steve responded, but the adorable daughter insisted she would still call her brother Brian "for short."

Article continues below advertisement

Both Bindi and Robert Irwin Followed in Their Parents' Footsteps

Source: MEGA Steve Irwin died on September 4, 2006.

On September 4, 2006, Steve died following an unprovoked attack by a stingray while he was filming the documentary Ocean's Deadliest off the coast of Australia. Justin Lyons, Steve's cameraman, recalled seeing the stingray "propped on its front" and made "hundreds of strikes in a few seconds" while the wildlife conservationist was snorkeling in shallow waters. "It probably thought that Steve's shadow was a tiger shark, which feeds on them very regularly," he said on Studio 10 in 2014. "I panned with the camera as the stingray swam away, I didn't even know it had caused any damage. It wasn't until I panned the camera back, that Steve was standing in a huge pool of blood, that I realized something had gone wrong." The "jagged, sharp bob" reportedly caused a two-inch-wide injury after it punctured Steve's heart and lungs. The group performed continuous CPR for over an hour until medical staff met them on the Low Isles. However, Steve was pronounced dead on the scene. After the loss, Bindi and Robert began working to keep their father's memory alive. The mom-of-one, for her part, hosted the children's wildlife show Bindi, the Jungle Girl, starting in 2007. She and her brother still work at Australia Zoo with their mother, ensuring that the patriarch's legacy "lives on." "I think losing someone as important as him at such a young age solidified the idea that life is fragile," Robert said of his father in an interview with a news outlet. "We don't know what tomorrow holds, so you have to take calculated risks, you have to have fun, enjoy what you're doing, and give everything 100 percent."

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Irwin Walked Bindi Down the Aisle

Source: @bindisueirwin/Instagram Bindi Irwin wed Chandler Powell in March 2020.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In an Instagram post following her marriage to Chandler Powell in March 2020, Bindi shared her mom helped her get ready and that Robert walked her down the aisle. "…Together we lit a candle in Dad's memory. We shared tears and smiles and love," the caption read in part.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Irwin Became a 'Funcle' to Bindi's Daughter

Source: @bindisueirwin/Instagram Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have one daughter together.

On March 25, 2021, Bindi and Chandler welcomed their first child together, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," she shared on Instagram. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed." Reflecting on becoming an uncle, Robert told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm already trying to teach her how to play the guitar. It's one of my passions, so she'll always go to sleep when I play the guitar. She loves it. You know, I'm trying to be the fun Uncle Robert!" He added in the 2021 interview, "She's at that age now where she's really reacting to things, you know, when she sees a new animal. We met a koala for the first time the other day and her little face, she was all kinds of sleepy, and she saw that koala and her face just lit up. The biggest smile, and it was amazing… I can already tell she is a wildlife warrior. And I cannot wait to just introduce her to everything zoo life."

Article continues below advertisement

Bindi Irwin Commented on Robert's Bonds Campaign

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin posed in different briefs for the campaign.

In April, Robert turned up the heat when his jaw-dropping Bonds underwear campaign was released. While the steamy snaps left fans hyperventilating, Bindi admitted she was "a little uncomfortable" because there are "some things you can't unsee as a sister." Despite that, she expressed how proud she was of her sibling. "Proud, just in a, not looking at it way," she quipped, prompting Robert to add, "Proud from a distance."

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Irwin Called Bindi His 'Inspiration' After His 'DWTS' Win

Source: @bindisueirwin/Instagram Bindi Irwin won 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 21.