EXCLUSIVE Grim Secrets Behind Steve Irwin's Stingray Death as Fans Gear Up to Mark the 20th Anniversary of Crocodile Hunter's Passing Source: MEGA Steve Irwin died nearly 20 years ago after encountering a stingray. Aaron Tinney March 27 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! can reveal Steve Irwin's shocking death by stingray – long regarded as a freak accident – is being revisited ahead of the 20th anniversary of his passing, with renewed attention on the brutal reality of his final moments and the risks he faced. The Crocodile Hunter star, who died at age 44 on September 4, 2006, was filming the documentary Ocean's Deadliest at Batt Reef off the coast of Port Douglas, Australia, when he was fatally injured by a stingray.

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Source: MEGA Steve Irwin died at age 44.

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Irwin had paused filming due to bad weather and was capturing footage for his then 8-year-old daughter Bindi's television show when the horror occurred. Known for his fearless work with dangerous wildlife, Steve's death stunned the world – particularly as stingrays are typically considered non-aggressive creatures. A production source familiar with the footage said: "What stands out when revisiting the circumstances is just how sudden and violent the encounter was. This wasn't a gradual escalation – it was an extremely rapid series of strikes that left very little opportunity for intervention." The source added: "There has always been a perception that this was a rare and unpredictable event, but when you look more closely, it underscores the inherent risks of working so closely with wild animals, even those that are generally regarded as harmless." Cameraman Justin Lyons, who was present during the attack, later described how the stingray reacted unexpectedly while Steve was snorkeling nearby.

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Source: MEGA Steve Irwin is known for his fearless work with dangerous wildlife.

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He said the animal "propped on its front" and delivered "hundreds of strikes in a few seconds," with its barb piercing Steve's chest, causing catastrophic injuries to his heart and lungs. Justin added: "It probably thought that Steve's shadow was a tiger shark, which feeds on them very regularly. I panned with the camera as the stingray swam away, I didn't even know it had caused any damage. It wasn't until I panned the camera back, that Steve was standing in a huge pool of blood, that I realized something had gone wrong." The crew immediately pulled Steve from the water and attempted to save him, performing CPR for over an hour as they transported him by boat to the Low Isles, around nine miles from the mainland. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite their efforts. Justin also recalled how, despite the chaos, Steve remained conscious briefly after being brought onto the boat. His last words were "I'm dying."

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Source: MEGA The stingray pierced through Steve Irwin's chest.

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A wildlife expert said: "The tragedy lies in the fact that this was not an animal behaving aggressively in the conventional sense. The most likely explanation is that the stingray perceived a threat, possibly mistaking Irwin's shadow for a predator. It was a defensive reaction, but the force and placement of the strike made it fatal." The aftermath of Steve's death triggered a global outpouring of grief. A public memorial service at Australia Zoo drew tributes from figures including then-prime minister John Howard and actors such as Russell Crowe, Kevin Costner, Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake, with an estimated 300 million people watching worldwide. Steve's wife, Terri Irwin, and their children, Bindi and Robert Irwin, have since continued his conservation work through Australia Zoo and the Wildlife Warriors organization.

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Source: MEGA Steve Irwin's wife and children continue his conservation work through the Australia Zoo.