'You're No Robert Kennedy': Billy Baldwin Criticizes RFK Jr. for Endorsing Donald Trump for President
Backdraft actor Billy Baldwin quoted a 1988 United States vice presidential debate to ridicule Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for endorsing former President Donald Trump.
Baldwin, 61, directly addressed RFK Jr. in a fiery social media post. He wrote, “Bobby... I served with your father. I knew your father. Your father was a friend of mine. Bobby... you’re no Robert Kennedy.”
The post was shared days after he unleashed on the former independent 2024 presidential candidate for endorsing Trump.
Baldwin referenced the 1988 debate between then-Democratic candidate Sen. Lloyd Bentsen of Texas and then-Republican nominee Sen. Dan Quayle, which entered the political lexicon after Bentsen tore down his opponent after Quayle likened his experience to that of the late John F. Kennedy.
“I have far more experience than many others that sought the office of vice president of this country. I have as much experience in the Congress as Jack Kennedy did when he sought the presidency,” Quayle said at the time, only to be met with raised eyebrows and a shaking head by Bentsen.
“Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy,” Bentsen said in response.
Baldwin and Kennedy Jr. had a long history as friends until Baldwin started publicly condemning his political moves. Although the exact timeline of the fall of their relationship remains unclear, Baldwin also called out Kennedy Jr. last April.
He not only predicted a swift end to Kennedy Jr.’s campaign, but also denounced his alleged infidelity during his marriage to Mary Richardson, a mutual friend of Baldwin’s.
Richardson tragically committed suicide in 2012 amidst the couple's divorce proceedings.
In a recent statement on X, Baldwin reflected on his past friendship with RFK Jr.: "We were friends. I loved his politics. His speeches inspired me. We were neighbors. Our kids were friends. We carpooled the kids to school for a few years."
However, the actor made it clear he has now "completely" disavowed and dissociated himself from Kennedy Jr.
As OK! previously reported, RFK Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump after polls showed him dipping below three points.
Kennedy Jr. told The Excerpt, "This decision is agonizing for me because of the difficulties it causes my wife and my children and my friends, but I have the certainty that this is what I'm meant to do."