'You're No Robert Kennedy': Billy Baldwin Criticizes RFK Jr. for Endorsing Donald Trump for President

Baldwin referenced the 1988 debate between then-Democratic candidate Sen. Lloyd Bentsen of Texas and then-Republican nominee Sen. Dan Quayle, which entered the political lexicon after Bentsen tore down his opponent after Quayle likened his experience to that of the late John F. Kennedy.

“I have far more experience than many others that sought the office of vice president of this country. I have as much experience in the Congress as Jack Kennedy did when he sought the presidency,” Quayle said at the time, only to be met with raised eyebrows and a shaking head by Bentsen.

“Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy,” Bentsen said in response.